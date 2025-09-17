LANZAJET – AN EARLY MOVER IN AUSTRALIA – APPLAUDS THE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT’S LEADERSHIP AND GAME-CHANGING $1.1B (AUD) INVESTMENT TO ADVANCE SUSTAINABLE FUELS

LanzaJet’s Alcohol-to-Jet technology for sustainable fuel production is key to enabling the development of the industry in Australia while strengthening the country’s economic opportunity and energy security

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LanzaJet, Inc., a leading next-generation fuels technology company and producer of sustainable fuels, applauds the Australian Government’s significant investment in the future of renewable fuels. The funding, as part of the Cleaner Fuels Program, will strengthen Australia’s ability to decarbonize its transportation sector, provide critical support to the nation’s energy security and afford the country’s agricultural industry with a new, long-term revenue stream.

Australia’s unique geography and industry profile positions the country to become a global leader in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production. This sizeable investment reinforces both local and global momentum around SAF and sets a powerful example for other nations seeking to propel the energy transition.

“LanzaJet has been one of the earliest movers in Australia and commends the Australian Government for its global leadership in advancing low-carbon liquid fuels including SAF,” said Jimmy Samartzis, CEO of LanzaJet. “Australia has consistently demonstrated vision and pragmatism in the global energy transition – driving domestic economic and industrial opportunities, leveraging its abundant feedstocks and renewable sources, and linking this investment to the national security strategy. We are proud to be a part of Australia’s energy transition journey, and their leadership sets a strong example for governments worldwide on how to spur innovation and drive a more prosperous future.”

LanzaJet has collaborated with the Australian Government and private industry to help shape this future. In partnership with Jet Zero Australia, Qantas, Airbus, the Queensland Government and ARENA, LanzaJet is providing its proprietary Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology to deliver the country’s first ethanol-to-SAF plant, to be based in Queensland. LanzaJet has also announced a partnership with LanzaTech, Boeing and Wagner Sustainable Fuels to develop the country’s first municipal solid waste to SAF plant.

About LanzaJet

LanzaJet is a leading alternative fuels technology provider with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology. LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the production and deployment of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and other alternative fuel technologies critical to transform the global economy. Last year, LanzaJet was named a TIME100 Most Influential Company, a Rising Star Company of the Year by S&P Global, one of MIT’s 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch in 2024, and the Platts Global Energy Award winner for Rising Star Company of the Year 2024. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/.