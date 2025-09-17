LattePanda IOTA Debuts: Palm-sized x86 Single-Board Computer with Intel N150 Delivers Significant Performance Leap

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 17, the LattePanda Team officially launched the new LattePanda IOTA, a palm-sized x86 single-board computer powered by the Intel N150 quad-core processor. Compared to the previous-generation, LattePanda IOTA offers up to 8x the performance, and provides 2-3x faster CPU speeds and 10-30x better GPU capabilities than the Raspberry Pi 5. It is available with either 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 memory and 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage, bringing powerful computing to a palm-sized form factor.



LattePanda IOTA Debuts: Compact x86 Single-Board Computer with Intel N150 Delivers Significant Performance Leap

LattePanda IOTA maintains full compatibility with the classic LattePanda V1 footprint, including dimensions, interfaces, and mounting holes, making upgrades straightforward. The board features HDMI 2.1 and eDP display output, USB 3.2 Gen2, Gigabit Ethernet, an M.2 expansion slot, and a GPIO header supporting UART, I2C, and USB 2.0. Additionally, it includes a built-in RP2040 co-processor, broadening its range of potential applications. With its efficient x86 architecture, extensive I/O options, and long-term supply stability, LattePanda IOTA is well suited for prototyping, edge computing, smart instrumentation, handheld devices, industrial control, and embedded systems.

Available in two configurations — 8GB RAM/64GB eMMC and 16GB RAM/128GB eMMC — LattePanda IOTA natively supports both Windows and Linux, enabling flexible development. Its configurable TDP (6W–15W) allows developers to balance performance with power efficiency, adapting to varied edge computing and industrial IoT requirements.

LattePanda IOTA’s small size and expanding ecosystem of add-on boards (including UPS, PoE, M.2 M-Key, and 4G LTE modules) make it a versatile solution for industrial automation, portable smart instruments, edge AI devices, logistics and fleet management, and remote monitoring.

Thanks to support for ultra-thin eDP touch displays and UPS modules, LattePanda IOTA is ideal for portable devices, field research kits, and mobile data loggers. Developers benefit from fast prototyping and reliable operation, even in challenging environments.

With the Intel N150 platform’s AI inference capabilities, LattePanda IOTA is ready for local, real-time intelligence—supporting smart access control, telematics systems, interactive displays, and off-grid monitoring. Its balance of performance, rich connectivity, and reliability makes LattePanda IOTA a future-ready choice for embedded applications.

LattePanda IOTA empowers developers and engineers to bring advanced embedded computing solutions to life, offering robust performance in a compact, expandable form factor.

Key Specification:

CPU: Intel® Processor N150, 4 Cores/4 Threads, Up to 3.6 GHz

Graphics：Intel® Graphics

Memory: 8GB/16GB LPDDR5 4800MT/s with In-band ECC

Storage: 64GB/128GB eMMC 5.1

Display:

1x HDMI 2.1, Up to 4096 x 2160@60Hz

1x eDP 1.4b , 2 Lanes, Up to 1920 x 1080@60Hz

USB Ports:

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type A (10Gbps)

1 x USB 2.0 Pin Header

1x USB Type-C PD 15V (Power Input Only)

Network: 1GbE RJ45 Port (Support WOL)

Operating System: Windows 10 & 11, ubuntu 22.04 & 24.04

Expansion Slots:

M.2 E Key 2230 Slot (PCIe/CNVio)

TF Card Slot (USB2.0)

PCIe FPC Connector (PCIe 3.0 x1, 0.5mm 16Pin)

Co-Processor: RP2040 MCU

Audio: 3.5mm Microphone Headphone Combo Connector

Power supply:

USB Type C: PD 15V

PH2.0-4Pin Power Connector: 10~15V DC

Dimension: 88mm x 70mm

“Our goal with LattePanda IOTA was not just to upgrade hardware, but to help users realize more ambitious projects, faster and more efficiently,” said the product manager. “LattePanda IOTA combines the reliability of x86 with new levels of performance and flexibility. For our long-time users, it’s a faster, smarter platform for their projects. For newcomers, it makes entry into embedded computing more accessible than ever.”

The LattePanda IOTA Kit is available at a special bundle price of $171.8, which includes the LattePanda IOTA Single Board Computer, Cooling Solutions, and a WiFi Module. You can purchase the kit directly from DFRobot online store.