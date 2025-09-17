Mabwell Bioscience and Aditum Bio Announce Formation of Kalexo Bio to Advance Innovative siRNA Therapy for Cardiovascular Disorders

SHANGHAI and OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd. (688062.SH) and Aditum Bio today announced the launch of Kalexo Bio, a new company formed in conjunction with an exclusive global license agreement to develop 2MW7141, a novel dual-target siRNA candidate for lipid management in patients with dyslipidemia and for the prevention of high-risk atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) events. Aditum Bio will provide funding for Kalexo Bio, and the parties will collaborate to advance 2MW7141 into clinical development.

Kalexo Bio was founded by Aditum Bio, whose mission is to develop therapies for patients in areas of high unmet need. To speed these drugs to market, Aditum Bio fosters an incubator model, focusing on the translational phase of drug development. This model enables a nimble start-up platform with a dedicated team of managers supported by Aditum’s in-house team of development professionals.

Preclinical Results

In preclinical studies, 2MW7141 demonstrated potent and sustained suppression of target genes with low risk of off-target effects, underscoring its potential as a best-in-class therapy.

Deal Terms

Under the agreement, Mabwell will grant Kalexo Bio exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize 2MW7141. Mabwell is eligible to receive a total of up to USD $1 billion upfront and milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on global sales. This includes $12 million in non-refundable upfront and near-term cash payments. Mabwell will also receive an equity stake in Kalexo Bio.

Leadership Commentary

“Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide, and 2MW7141 represents a novel approach with the potential to change the standard of care in lipid management. We are excited to partner with Mabwell and to launch Kalexo Bio as a dedicated company to advance this promising siRNA therapy into the clinic.” said Joe Jimenez, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Aditum Bio.

“The formation of Kalexo Bio marks an important milestone for Mabwell as we expand the global reach of our innovative pipeline. 2MW7141 has shown compelling preclinical results, and we believe that through our partnership with Aditum’s experienced team, we can accelerate its development and ultimately deliver a much-needed therapy to patients at risk of cardiovascular disease worldwide.” said Dr. Datao Liu, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Mabwell.

About Mabwell Bioscience

Mabwell (688062.SH) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with capabilities spanning the entire pharmaceutical value chain. The company is committed to providing more effective and accessible therapies to meet global medical needs, with a focus on oncology and aging-related diseases. Mabwell’s mission is “Explore Life, Benefit Health” and its vision is “Innovation, from Ideas to Reality.” For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com/en.

About Aditum Bio

Aditum Bio is a biotech venture firm committed to improving health by accelerating drug development in disease areas with high unmet need where medical innovation can have a significant impact. Aditum Bio in-licenses promising drug candidates and spins out individual companies dedicated to bringing each candidate through early clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.aditumbio.com.

For inquiry, please contact:

Mabwell

Minyi Zhu

+86 021-58585793

pr@mabwell.com

Aditum Bio

Susie Phillips

+1 (510) 227-2096

public.relations@aditumbio.com