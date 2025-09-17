Malaysia Healthcare Week Debuts in Kuwait, Strengthening Malaysia-Kuwait Medical Partnership

Spearheaded by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, the event builds momentum towards the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026.

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Building on Malaysia’s established reputation as a premier global healthcare destination and as part of the strategic lead-up to the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT2026), Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), together with the Embassy of Malaysia in Kuwait and REXPOCentral Sdn Bhd, launched Malaysia Healthcare Week in Kuwait. This landmark initiative showcases Malaysia’s world-class medical capabilities while building momentum towards MYMT2026 and demonstrating Malaysia’s leadership in international healthcare collaboration.

Malaysia Healthcare Week in Kuwait provides a platform to strengthen Malaysia–Kuwait bilateral healthcare collaboration while showcasing Malaysia’s position as a regional healthcare leader. By highlighting Malaysia’s world-class medical expertise and advanced healthcare infrastructure, the event reinforces the country’s reputation for delivering exceptional patient care and supports greater collaboration in medical training and knowledge exchange. The initiative positions Malaysia as the trusted destination of choice for high-quality, affordable care delivered by internationally accredited specialists and state-of-the-art medical facilities.

Malaysia Healthcare Week in Kuwait, was officiated by His Excellency (H.E.) ‘Alauddin Mohd Nor, Ambassador of Malaysia to Kuwait, and brought together leading Malaysian healthcare institutions such as Perkeso Rehabilitation Center and Alpha IVF & Women Specialist, with prominent hospitals and clinics from Kuwait, influential stakeholders, and distinguished representatives from various embassies. The programme featured a series of impactful engagements, including the Malaysia Day celebrations at the Embassy of Malaysia, the Yes2Malaysia Showcase (B2B healthcare session), and the Yes2Malaysia Education & Healthcare Expo 2025, which will continue to foster dialog and strengthen healthcare collaborations between Malaysia and Kuwait,

Key highlights of Malaysia Healthcare Week 2025 in Kuwait included:

Malaysia Day by the Embassy of Malaysia: 17 September 2025

The Malaysia Day celebration at the Embassy of Malaysia provided a meaningful platform to strengthen cultural and professional ties between both countries.

Yes2Malaysia Showcase (B2B Healthcare Session): 18 September 2025

The Yes2Malaysia Education & Healthcare Expo 2025, served as a major platform for networking, knowledge sharing between Malaysian Medical Centres and Kuwaiti counterparts, and exploring new opportunities in healthcare and medical education, paving the way for deeper collaborations.

Delegates visited leading hospitals in Kuwait for direct engagement and partnership discussions.

The Yes2Malaysia Showcase (B2B Healthcare Session), featured presentations by Malaysian hospitals, highlighting renowned services, advanced technologies, and areas of expertise to Kuwaiti healthcare professionals.

Yes2Malaysia Education & Healthcare Expo 2025: 19 September 2025

The Yes2Malaysia Education & Healthcare Expo 2025, designed to showcase Malaysia’s strengths in both education and healthcare, positioning the country as a trusted partner for high-quality learning opportunities and advanced medical services. Beyond exhibitions, the expo provided a platform to highlight Malaysia’s perspective on education and healthcare as integrated sectors, reinforcing the country’s role in fostering international collaboration and long-term partnerships.

“Malaysia Healthcare Week in Kuwait was a significant opportunity for MHTC to bring Malaysia’s world-class healthcare services directly to Kuwaiti patients,” said Mr. Lokman Izam Abd Aziz, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at MHTC. “Malaysia’s reputation for high-quality care, excellent hospitality, cost-effectiveness, and international standards combined with our multilingual expertise and cultural sensitivity makes us an ideal destination for Kuwaitis seeking advanced medical treatments abroad. As we look ahead to the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT2026) and continue to support ASEAN’s vision for health and wellness tourism, we remain committed to delivering exceptional healthcare experiences tailored to the needs of international patients from the Middle East and beyond“.

MHTC remains steadfast in its mission to position Malaysia as the world’s premier healthcare destination, leveraging the country’s unique combination of clinical excellence, cultural diversity, and exceptional hospitality. By fostering strategic international partnerships and integrating world-class medical care with distinctive tourism experiences, MHTC is committed to delivering a seamless, patient-centric healthcare journey that showcases Malaysia’s renowned medical expertise and warm hospitality. These efforts are further amplified as Malaysia looks ahead to the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, reinforcing Malaysia’s role as the leading destination for world-class healthcare and transformative medical travel experiences that extend well beyond treatment to encompass holistic wellness and cultural enrichment.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi

Head, Communications

+603 8776 6168

shahizam.f@mhtc.org.my

Muhammad Rasydan Ma’at

Asst. Manager, Communications

+603 8776 6168

rasydan.m@mhtc.org.my

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the “Malaysia Healthcare” brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 80 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation’s first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia’s world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry’s significant contribution to the national economy.

