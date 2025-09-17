BANGKOK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Certified by the WEF, Midea has achieved another global first: Midea Thailand Factory becomes the home appliance industry’s first Lighthouse Factory beyond its home market. This recognition reinforces Midea’s leadership in the global intelligent and digital transformation of manufacturing.



Midea RAC Thailand Factory is certified by WEF as Lighthouse Factory

Strategically located in Chonburi within Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor, Midea Thailand RAC factory spans 208,000 sqm, with a total investment approx. USD 168 million. As the largest residential air conditioner production hub in Thailand and Southeast Asia, it plays a central role in shaping the region’s smart manufacturing landscape. In 2026, Midea Thailand RAC Factory’s annual output is expected to reach 6 million units.

Midea Thailand Lighthouse Factory stands as a milestone to its commitment to innovation and sustainability. As Southeast Asia’s 1st fully 5G-connected factory, it has set a new benchmark for smart manufacturing and ESG development. The use of a 5G+AI intelligent production system has significantly boosted efficiency and quality, earning it the prestigious “Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough in Asia” award from AMO. By leveraging AI-powered visual inspection, manufacturers can achieve real-time defect detection and enhance the safety of high-risk tasks. Through low-carbon practices, Midea’ve made sustainability a measurable reality, which led to a 40.2% drop in energy consumption, a 20% reduction in waste generated, and a 23.5% decrease in water usage.



Southeast Asia’s 1st fully 5G-connected factory

Midea adheres to its commitment of “Innovation for People, Development for Local,” steadily deepening its investment and sustainable growth across the ASEAN region. This commitment is reflected in continuous efforts to nurture local talent, enhance training, and engage with communities, ensuring long-term shared value. At the same time, Midea’s Thailand factory has significantly advanced its production efficiency and reliability, supported by a cross-border digital supply chain that drives measurable results—on-time delivery has risen by 17.1% and the end-to-end order cycle has been shortened by 42.6%. These achievements are further demonstrated through the consistent delivery of high-quality products. Midea is positively planning on the new air conditioner series to be launched in the ASEAN region next year to serve an ever-broader base of local consumers.

In 2024, Midea reinforced its position as a key player in the global home appliance market. Out of the 260 million air conditioners sold worldwide, Midea’s sales reached an impressive 71.83 million units. This accounts for a 27.5% market share, meaning that one in every four air conditioners sold globally was Midea. With 3 years as the world’s No. 1 residential inverter AC brand, Midea has built a strong user base across ASEAN.

Ms. Narissara Kwazui, Head of Human Resources, added, “Being certified as a Lighthouse Factory reflects our leadership in global smart home appliances while staying committed to advancing intelligent manufacturing, local community development, and eco-friendly innovation. We will continue to collaborate with partners across Thailand and ASEAN to drive sustainable growth.”

The Lighthouse Factory designation demonstrates Midea’s manufacturing excellence and commitment to local development. Midea will continue contributing to smart manufacturing and ESG development, collaborating with partners across ASEAN for shared success and a greener future.

