Osaka Rises as the Top Choice for Chinese Travelers Celebrating Golden Week, Agoda Reports

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda reveals a rise in travel interest among Chinese travelers during Golden Week, with a 26% increase in interest for both domestic and international journeys based on travel searches. Celebrated from October 1st to 8th, Golden Week marks the last long holiday of the year for Chinese travelers, offering a prime opportunity for extended travel and exploration.

This year, Japan has captured the imagination of Chinese travelers, with Osaka leading the charge as the top destination, with a 101% increase in travel interest. The allure of Japan’s cultural richness and urban excitement is undeniable, as Tokyo, Bali, Seoul, and Kyoto round out the top five international destinations this year. These destinations highlight the appeal of urban cityscapes, like Tokyo and Seoul, alongside island getaways, like Bali, for Chinese travelers looking to venture abroad this holiday period.

Domestically, the travel spirit is equally strong. Many travelers opt to explore within China, seeking the comfort of familiar surroundings while enjoying the convenience of staying close to home. Beijing, Shanghai, Sanya, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou emerged as the top picks, whether going home for family reunions or embarking on new adventures. Notably, Sanya and Shenzhen are experiencing the most growth, with travel interest increasing 51% and 42% year on year respectively. Sanya stands out for its white-sand beaches, clear blue waters and tropical climate, while Shenzhen attracts visitors with its modern skyline and vibrant shopping scene.

Jay Lee, Regional Director, North Asia at Agoda, shared, “Golden Week is one of the most significant travel periods in Asia, and it’s great to see Chinese travelers making the most of their last long holiday of the year to explore Japan and other parts of Asia. Agoda is here to make these journeys seamless, offering a vast array of options to suit every traveler’s needs during this special holiday.”

As travelers embark on their Golden Week adventures, Agoda stands ready to ensure a seamless travel experience offering over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all easily combined in a single booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and visit Agoda.com for more information.