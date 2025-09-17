OSOME OUTPACES TRADITIONAL RIVALS IN CUSTOMER TRUST

New Surveys Find Elevated Customer Experience

Among Founders and SMEs on Their Digitalisation Journey

HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Osome, a digital business solutions provider, recently commissioned surveys in Singapore and Hong Kong, which indicate that founders and SMEs using their services report higher satisfaction and advocacy compared to those using traditional accounting firms. This aligns with the trend of digitalisation, as Singapore saw 94.6% of SMEs adopting at least one digital solution, and Hong Kong drove over 1,300 smartification projects across 50 industries in the Greater Bay Area.



“In today’s digital landscape, innovation and customer-centric solutions are critical to success. Founders want intelligent digital tools and human expertise to guide their business journeys,” said Helena Flores, Chief Operations Officer of Osome.

“Our customers have expressed satisfaction and a willingness to recommend us, and noticed improvements in our digital tools to support their business transformation journeys. All these reflect the trust and confidence in our relationships as we move forward together.”

“Running a startup means every minute matters. Osome has given us back valuable time and, more importantly, the peace of mind to focus on high-impact initiatives that drive Zugo’s growth. I couldn’t recommend it enough,” said Yeo Eng Heng, CEO and Co-Founder of Zugo.

Osome commissioned surveys of over 1,800 respondents in Singapore and Hong Kong, which were conducted by independent research agency ADNA Research using rigorous methodology.

Insights from the surveys include:

Favourable experience in the digital model. Respectively, 76% and 81% of Osome users in Singapore and Hong Kong reported satisfaction with their overall experience, compared to clients of traditional firms surveyed. Users highlighted ease of use, responsive support, and affordability as key advantages, alongside speedy onboarding, clear communication, and the convenience of Osome’s mobile platform.

Customer loyalty, measured through net promoter score (NPS), also favoured Osome. In Singapore, Osome scored 12 points higher than traditional firms and 10 points above the category average. In Hong Kong, Osome scored 16 points above traditional competitors and 14 points above the average.

Perceptions among users have improved over the past year, with over 40% of Osome users in Singapore and Hong Kong stating that the platform now better meets their business needs.

Finally, many respondents expressed a desire for more proactive advisory services and enhanced integration with existing business tools.

“We will be looking to provide more digital services to help founders reduce burdensome administrative tasks through partnerships,” added Helena.

More details about the findings are available on Osome’s blog at osome.com/sg/blog/osome-customer-satisfaction-survey/

About Osome