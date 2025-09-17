Patriot Memory Expands Gen5 SSD Portfolio with Launch of Viper PV563 and Patriot PA523

New mid-range and entry-level models deliver performance for creators, gamers, and everyday PC users

TAIPEI, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Patriot Memory, a leading manufacturer of high-performance memory and storage solutions, today announced the launch of its latest PCIe® Gen5 x4 SSDs: the mid-range Viper PV563 and entry-level Patriot PA523. Joining the flagship Viper PV593, these new drives complete Patriot Memory’s Gen5 lineup, offering a full spectrum of solutions tailored to competitive gamers, professional creators, and everyday PC enthusiasts.



Patriot Memory expands Gen5 SSD with Viper PV563 and Patriot PA523.

Viper PV563: Streamlined Power with Flagship Speeds

Engineered for users who demand strong performance without stepping up to flagship pricing, the Viper PV563 delivers sequential read speeds of up to 14,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 11,000MB/s under the latest NVMe 2.0 specification. Available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, the 4TB model features endurance ratings of up to 3000TBW (Terabytes Written).

With Host Memory Buffer (HMB) and dynamic SLC caching, the PV563 ensures fast boot-ups, smooth data transfers, and consistently low latency. Its slim M.2 form factor makes it an excellent fit for compact mini-PCs, while its efficient thermal design minimizes throttling to maintain stability under heavy workloads.

Patriot PA523: Confident Entry into Gen5 Performance

The Patriot PA523 offers a powerful yet accessible step into PCIe Gen5 x4 storage. Delivering sequential read speeds up to 10,000MB/s and write speeds up to 8,500MB/s, it provides a dramatic leap over Gen4 and SATA SSDs. Like the PV563, it’s available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with up to 3000TBW endurance on the 4TB model.

Compact and efficient, the single-sided M.2 2280 design makes the PA523 ideal for thin laptops and small form factor systems. With low power draw and optimized thermal management, the PA523 delivers stable, reliable performance without overheating.

A Complete Gen5 Ecosystem

With the flagship PV593, the streamlined PV563, and the accessible PA523, Patriot Memory now offers a comprehensive PCIe Gen5 SSD portfolio to meet the full range of user needs. From uncompromising speed seekers to value-focused upgraders, Patriot’s Gen5 lineup ensures there’s a solution for every PC build.

All three drives are backed by Patriot Memory’s 5-year global limited warranty, reinforcing the company’s commitment to reliability, performance, and customer trust.