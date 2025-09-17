Rhenus Expands UAE Operations to Support Regional Growth Strategy

Rhenus has expanded its operational model in the UAE to strengthen its presence and improve service delivery across the Gulf region.

The company is enhancing its logistics capabilities to support key sectors including fast-moving consumer goods, fashion, aerospace as well as high-tech.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 September 2025 – As part of its broader regional strategy, the Rhenus Group has expanded its operational footprint in the United Arab Emirates. The move reflects a shift from a limited setup to a more integrated presence in the local market, enabling the company to better serve clients across the UAE and the wider GCC region.

This development follows nearly a decade of activity in the UAE and is seen as a proactive step toward long-term growth. As part of this expansion, Rhenus is preparing to open a new office in Abu Dhabi to further strengthen its presence in the Emirates. The company’s growth strategy, however, is focused on the broader GCC area, including high-potential markets such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Strengthening Regional Capabilities

The UAE continues to serve as a strategic logistics hub for trade between Europe, Asia and Africa. Rhenus’ enhanced presence is designed to leverage this position while offering more direct and flexible services to clients operating in and beyond the Emirates.

A new Air-Ocean product offering will further enhance the Rhenus portfolio, connecting the Far East with Europe and the Americas, with the UAE serving as a strategic transshipment point.

The company remains focused on its core Air & Ocean Freight services, supported by a growing team and a commitment to operational continuity.

The expansion is being implemented gradually, with an emphasis on stability and service quality.

Official Logistics Partner for the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre

Rhenus has been appointed as the official freight forwarder and on-site handling agent for dmg events’ prestigious exhibitions at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre. This strategic partnership covers key trade shows including INDEX Saudi Arabia, ORGATEC – WORKSPACE, and three co-located expos scheduled for September 2025.

Sector-Focused Logistics Solutions

Rhenus provides tailored logistics services across a range of industries, including fast-moving consumer goods, fashion, aerospace as well as high-tech. Its capabilities include temperature-controlled transport for pharmaceuticals, express delivery for automotive components, and complex logistics for oil and gas projects.

This sector-specific approach is central to the company’s strategy of delivering customer-centric, high-performance logistics solutions in a competitive and evolving market.

Leadership Perspective

“Our expansion in the UAE marks a pivotal step in our commitment to sustainable global growth and regional empowerment. The Gulf’s logistics landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, and we see immense potential in contributing to its evolution,” stated Jan Harnisch, Member of the Board – Air & Ocean. “By strengthening our presence here, Rhenus is not only enhancing supply chain resilience but also reinforcing our long-term vision of creating value through local partnerships and innovation-driven logistics solutions.”

“This development reflects our commitment to building a more agile and responsive logistics network in the region,” said Hassan Alzeer, General Manager at Rhenus Logistics UAE. “By aligning more closely with the local market, we’re not only improving service delivery for our clients but also positioning ourselves to support the UAE’s role as a strategic trade hub.”

Looking Ahead

The expansion in the UAE is part of Rhenus Group’s global strategy of sustainable growth, local empowerment and long-term value creation. As the logistics sector in the Gulf continues to evolve, Rhenus is positioning itself to play a key role in supporting regional trade and supply chain resilience.

