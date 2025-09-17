Rising Star of Asian Music Festivals: Chinese Brand “Bubbling & Boiling” Debuts in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and jointly presented with Resorts World Sentosa, the inaugural Bubbling & Boiling Music and Arts Festival • Singapore concluded with resounding success over the last weekend. The two-day festival brought together artists from China, Singapore, Korea, the United States and beyond, drawing young audiences from across Asia and the world to Sentosa. More than just a music event, the festival showcased how China’s new generation of cultural IPs can integrate global resources, creating fresh pathways for the convergence of live entertainment and tourism.



The stage

“Bubbling & Boiling is not just a festival — it reflects the rising wave of cultural consumption and experiential entertainment driven by China’s younger generation. This collaboration marks a new phase, where Singapore is not only a host for large-scale events, but also a partner in co-creating cultural celebrations for Asia,” said Mr. Andrew Phua, Chief Representative & Executive Director, Greater China, Singapore Tourism Board.

Vanessa Chen, Partner at Sparkle Live Entertainment, added “Regions across the globe are actively working to boost consumer markets, which presents valuable opportunities for large-scale live events. For music festivals with more complex culture content, organizing an event involves coordinating multiple partners, the support from official bodies is especially crucial. The successful organization of large-scale music festivals serves as a vital window showcasing an improved business environment. Bubbling & Boiling has been fortunate in this regard. From our birthplace in Dongjiang, Tianjin Binhai New District, to Xiamen Haicang District, and now to Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, we have consistently benefited from strongly and comprehensive local support. Thanks to this robust backing, our business has flourished in just two years, and supporting our journey onto the global stage.”

This edition marked Bubbling & Boiling’s first international appearance, in partnership with Resorts World Sentosa — one of Singapore’s most iconic leisure destinations. The collaboration demonstrated how a youth-driven, original Chinese festival brand can integrate with a world-class resort to attract new generations of visitors from China, Southeast Asia, and beyond. Guests not only enjoyed high-quality international performances but also immersed themselves in hotels, dining, shopping, and entertainment, creating a cross-scene model of “live entertainment + tourism.”

“Festivals like Bubbling & Boiling bring a unique sense of festivity to the entire resort. We regard long-term investments in attractions and infrastructure as the framework, while cultural events are the lively strokes that add flexibility and freshness. On this stable foundation, such activations can introduce special highlights, meet repeat-visit demand, respond to new consumer trends, and spark more cross-sector connections. We believe that the convergence of live performance, cultural IP and tourism is not just a trend, but a driving force for the future of integrated resort experiences. Looking ahead, we hope to bring in more youth-oriented international IPs to inject fresh energy into the resort.” said Mr. Lim Shien Yau, Acting Assistant Vice President, Communications, Resorts World Sentosa.

Youth engagement was at the heart of this year’s festival. Gen Z accounted for more than 85% of attendees, while international attendees accounted for over 90%. On social media, festival-related topics amassed over 200 million views, making it one of the region’s most talked-about cultural happenings and reaffirming the growing influence of youth culture in global exchange.

Audience feedback reflected the festival’s cultural depth. One student from the National University of Singapore shared that the special Xiamen booth left a strong impression, describing the Hanfu and opera costume experiences as both fresh and immersive, while traditional Minnan-style games felt familiar yet unique, adding a cultural layer to the festival atmosphere.

In addition, the festival partnered with Xiamen Media Group to launch the BUBBLING&BOILING Salon, an industry dialogue bringing together cultural and tourism leaders from both Singapore and China. Discussions explored new models for international collaboration in cultural tourism, fostering exchange and innovation between professionals from both countries.

Zhang Chongshuo, Founder of Sparkle Live Entertainment, the festival’s organizer, emphasized that Singapore, as a hub connecting East and West, provides the ideal gateway for cultural exchange. As a representative of China’s new generation of music festivals, Bubbling & Boiling aspires to serve as a bridge between global youth culture and international markets — looking inward to pursue higher-quality content creation, while reaching outward for cross-border and cross-industry opportunities. The festival seeks to offer a stage for the most innovative and trend-setting creators in music and the arts to showcase their work and unleash their creativity.