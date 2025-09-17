Singapore Startup Synthesys Raises US$11m to Build the Next Generation Infrastructure for Capital Markets

SINGAPORE, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Synthesys (formerly known as Equitize) today announced that it has raised US$11m, in combined seed and strategic funding to build next-generation infrastructure for tokenized securities globally. The round was led by super-angel investor Mark Pui, who has focused on technology and blockchain investments for over a decade.

“Just as mutual funds first emerged in 1924 and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reshaped investing in the 2000s, blockchain technology will enable a new generation of more efficient financial vehiclesˮ said Pui. “With a great mix of web3 and traditional capital markets veterans, the Synthesys team is perfectly positioned to transform a $58 trillion market.ˮ

This announcement follows the recent global adoption of tokenized securities across different asset classes.

Financial giants including BlackRock, Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, and VanEck have launched tokenized money-market funds, opening new digital channels for traditionally conservative products. Nasdaq recently filed to enable tokenized ETF and equity trading, while regional leaders such as HSBC, OCBC, and DBS have issued tokenized bonds and structured notes to lower entry costs and speed up settlement.

Among real-world assets, tokenized funds are emerging as a breakout case, with assets under management growing 7,400% in just six months, driven by regulatory clarity and consistently strong investor demand.

Darien Poh, CEO of Synthesys, explained “We’ve seen tokenization applied to many different asset classes over the past few years. What’s changed recently is the combination of regulatory clarity and a deeper understanding of how blockchain enhances traditional financial infrastructure. Financial institutions are now recognizing the operational efficiencies of tokenizing securities – not as a future concept, but as a reality today.”

Why Tokenized Funds Matter

Traditional mutual funds rely on multiple intermediaries such as transfer agents, custodians, and administrators to handle record-keeping, reconciliation, and settlement – processes that often result in delayed settlement times and higher costs.

By contrast, blockchain enables financial institutions to embed compliance directly into smart contracts in a digital ledger. Tokenized funds record ownership and operations directly on a blockchain ledger, automating investor records and reconciliation in real time, enabling near-instant settlement, lower administrative friction, and compliance that is built into the system itself, including features like automated reporting and programmable liquidity windows.

This design reduces operational risk, safeguarding against both technological failures and human error.

Synthesys Enables Connectivity Across a Tokenized Capital Market

Synthesys empowers financial institutions to participate in the rapidly expanding ecosystem of the tokenized economy. Through its modular, interoperable infrastructure, it allows previously siloed financial systems to interact seamlessly, unlocking deeper liquidity and broader market access, paving the way for digital innovation at scale.

“Issuance alone isnʼt enough. As we move towards the tokenized future, it will inevitably require interoperable access across different digital ledger technologies and traditional distribution channels.” said Darien.

“This is something that was previously not achievable within traditional financial markets infrastructure, and will completely change how we deal financial securities in the next decade. The ability to frictionlessly move value in and out of a wallet-based portfolio will have an impact on how we manage liquidity, risk and ultimately give access to a more efficient financial market. “

He added, “This raise enables us to scale the infrastructure needed to continue building towards making the future of capital markets more efficient, transparent, and accessible.ˮ

About Synthesys

Founded in 2023, Synthesys (previously Equitize) has developed a global liquidity network aggregating over 40 different primary and secondary distribution channels. Its platform automates compliance across jurisdictions and provides a universal liquidity layer for tokenized securities. Today the company works with leading global and regional asset managers to enable tokenization and is rapidly expanding across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East markets.