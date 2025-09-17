Stanford Advanced Materials Announces New Series of Optical and Nonlinear Crystals to Facilitate Photonics and Laser R&D

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Stanford Advanced Materials (SAM) is pleased to announce the launch of a new series of optical and nonlinear crystals. The new series will target meeting the growing and diverse demands of photonics, laser research, and high-precision optical applications. SAM continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation, quality, and tailored solutions for global customers.



SAM’s Nonlinear Crystals

SAM introduces five exclusive additions to the catalogue range: PPLN, MGLN, BIBO, CaF₂, and PPKTP.

PPLN (Periodically Poled Lithium Niobate)

PPLN delivers high-efficiency nonlinear wavelength conversion, with a broad transparency range from 350–5200 nm and versatile quasi-phase-matching structures. Its high nonlinear coefficient and stable performance under controlled temperatures make it ideal for compact, cost-effective laser systems and precision photonics setups. Typical applications include SHG, OPO, DFG, SFG, and quantum optics experiments.

MGLN (Magnesium-Doped Lithium Niobate)

MGLN features a high optical damage threshold, low absorption loss, stable refractive index, and broad transparency, making it ideal for room-temperature phase matching. It is well suited for optical modulation, wavelength conversion, high-power lasers, telecommunications, and nonlinear optical devices.

BIBO (Bismuth Borate)

BIBO offers a large effective nonlinear coefficient (3.5–4× LBO, 1.5–2× BBO, ~8× KDP) and high damage threshold, supporting efficient frequency conversion in the visible and blue ranges. It performs well in second-harmonic generation, optical parametric oscillators, and amplifiers.

CaF₂ (Calcium Fluoride)

CaF₂ provides broad transmission from ultraviolet to infrared wavelengths, with low dispersion and high optical clarity. It is commonly used in lenses, windows, prisms, and high-resolution imaging or spectroscopic systems.

PPKTP (Periodically Poled Potassium Titanyl Phosphate)

PPKTP is a nonlinear crystal with a periodically poled structure that provides efficient quasi-phase matching and a nonlinear coefficient three times higher than standard KTP. It is used for SHG, quantum optics experiments, and generating entangled photons across KTP’s transparency range.

With this expansion, SAM reinforces its role as a trusted supplier of advanced crystal materials. The portfolio offers both technical excellence and flexible customization, supporting diverse research and industrial requirements. These crystals provide the foundation for next-generation photonics and laser technologies.

About Stanford Advanced Materials

Founded in 1994, Stanford Advanced Materials (SAM) is a U.S.-based provider of over 7,000 advanced materials to aerospace, technology, medical, and other high-performance markets. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, SAM utilizes technical proficiency and a worldwide supply chain to deliver reliable, scalable solutions globally.