Sweet Chill, Smart Cool: Comfee and MIXUE Deliver a Double Chill This Summer

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This September, the ultimate summer duo came together. Comfee, the lifestyle-driven air-conditioning brand, joined hands with MIXUE, Indonesia’s beloved drink chain, to deliver a refreshing blast of coolness inside and out. From September 4 to 14, the exciting 45-Second Drink Challenge successfully swept across 2500+ MIXUE stores, where participants sipped, slurped, and competed for a chance to win one of 20 Comfee inverter air conditioners. With a lively summer vibe, it became the season’s most fun and refreshing way to chill out.

Comfee and MIXUE are redefining “chill” this season, making it more fun, youthful, and refreshing than ever. MIXUE’s iconic ice-cold drinks bring instant joy to taste buds, while Comfee inverter air conditioner takes care of the other half—delivering cool, clean, and energy-smart air for lasting comfort. Together, it’s a one-of-a-kind Double Chill Experience: cool to drink, cool to breathe, cool to live.



Throughout the campaign, enthusiastic participants grabbed Lemon Mint drink, finished it within 45 seconds, and shared fun, creative videos on TikTok and Instagram. By tagging & following and using the hashtag #MIXUEDrinkChallenge45s, they entered for a chance to win—and 20 lucky winners took home a brand-new Comfee inverter AC. Every sip truly counted toward claiming the ultimate summer chill.



Debuting in Indonesia, Comfee brings next-generation inverter air conditioner designed for the young and energetic generation, which stands out by combining energy efficiency, smart connectivity, and healthy living features:

Control your AC with just an APP on your phone: By automatically turning on/off from 15km away and customizing cooling mode by needs, a comfy and cooling summer just at your ease.

The built-in Active Clean+ self-cleaning system performs a 42-minute deep frost-cleaning cycle to maintain a fresh and healthy environment.

Engineered for durability, Comfee features a reliable PCB with UV conformal coating that improves anti-corrosion capability and a wide voltage range of 80V–265V to ensure stable performance under power fluctuations.

With golden coating on both the aircon and compressor, it makes Comfee more resistant in oxidation & corrosion and furnish a steadier and long-lasting working environment, efficiently preventing bacteria from breeding and spreading.

This summer, customers across Banten, Jakarta, West Java, Central Java and other regions enjoyed the ultimate chill adventure where refreshing drinks met state-of-the-art cooling comfort. By joining in the challenge, they grabbed their icy drinks and felt the cool breeze. It was the perfect way to chill out and celebrate the season.

