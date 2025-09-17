HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Increasingly, AI is used in video security for various security and non-security objectives. Security-wise, AI can effectively detect intrusion and other suspicious events. Meanwhile, AI plays a key role in intelligent transportation, preventive maintenance and other non-security applications.



The future of video security: Poll finds surge in large-scale AI deployment

To boost the power of AI even further, large-scale AI models have emerged. Trained on large datasets, large-scale AI models promise to enhance detection accuracy, lower false alarm rates, and enable natural language-based smart search.

To get a further understanding on this rising AI technology, asmag.com and Hikvision have teamed up to conduct a survey examining large-scale AI models in video security.

75% are already adopting or planning to adopt large-scale AI-enabled devices

When asked “Are you currently using any products or solutions powered by large-scale AI models for video security,” over half, 55.4%, said yes, while 23.4% said no. Interestingly, nearly 20% said they were not using large-scale AI models at the moment but were are planning to. The responses highlight strong adoption rate and growth potential for large-scale AI models. Indeed, with the growing availability of large-scale AI products, such as Hikvision’s DeepinViewX cameras and AcuSeek NVRs, adoption of large-scale AI models is all but set to increase in the near term.

Large-scale AI models and their functionalities are often discussed in projects, specs, or client meetings

To the question “Have you recently seen large-scale AI models and their functionalities being discussed in projects, specs, or client meetings,” the responses strongly suggest the topic does come up on such occasions. The numbers are especially prominent for “intelligent object detection and classification,” where 57.7% of respondents say large-scale AI models are either “frequently discussed” or “actively influencing decisions.” This is followed by “automated security event detection and reporting” (57.1%) and “improved perimeter protection” (55.4%). The numbers highlight strong user awareness towards large-scale AI models, and discussions over the subject have even influenced users to acquire related products and solutions.

52% consider adoption “very important” for their future competitiveness

To the question “How important do you think is adopting the latest large-scale AI models to the future of video security,” a significant 52.4% say it is “very important,” while 25.9% think it’s important. 18%, meanwhile, said it’s “moderately important.” This indicates users attach a greater importance to large-scale AI models, which are no longer viewed as a mere “nice-to-have” but may one day become a core component in video security.

Majority see clear operational value, including better efficiency and fewer errors

When asked “What value do you see in the emerging deployments or applications of large-scale AI models in video security so far,” a total of 73.4% cited “improved operational efficiency.” This is followed by: reduced human error (62%), better end-user experience (55.4%), and cost reduction (52.4%).

To explore the full survey findings and detailed industry insights on leveraging large-scale AI for video security, click here.