Special Promo Code and Bonus Coupons for Hong Kong–Incheon Flights Until September 30

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — T’way Air, Korea’s leading low-cost carrier, invites travelers to enjoy special savings on its Hong Kong–Incheon (Seoul) flights through its “Weekend Getaway Deals“, available until September 30 for travel through March 28, 2026.



T’way Air Connects Hong Kong Travelers to Korea’s Autumn Festivals

T’way Air operates daily flights between Hong Kong and Incheon (Seoul) using A330-200 and A330-300 aircraft, offering both comfort and convenience for leisure and business travelers. Flight departs Hong Kong at 12:40 a.m. and arrives in Seoul at 5:30 a.m. local time, with return services departing Incheon at 8:05 p.m. and landing in Hong Kong at 11:15 p.m. Flight schedules may vary slightly, and full details are available on the official website.

The A330-300 is equipped with 12 flat-bed Business Saver seats featuring adjustable headrests, extra legroom, personal power outlets, and individual reading lights for a more relaxed journey. The A330-200 also offers 18 seats in Business Saver seats, designed with enhanced space and comfort.

To mark the season of golden foliage, T’way Air is offering limited-time coupons and discounts until September 30:

HKD 140 Early Bird Coupon : Valid on bookings of HKD 1,200 or more for travel between October 1 and March 28, 2026 .

: Valid on bookings of or more for travel . HKD 80 Coupon : Valid on bookings of HKD 1,000 or more for travel through March 28, 2026 .

: Valid on bookings of or more for travel through . Up to 12% Off Promo Code: Enter promo code KOREASEP at booking can save up to 12% for travel through March 28, 2026 (actual savings vary with the exchange rate at purchase).

As part of ongoing efforts to highlight Korea’s seasonal charm, T’way Air has partnered with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to inspire travelers with curated ideas for their next trip – from Seoul city tours and autumn foliage trails to shopping experiences, gourmet food tours, and seasonal highlights such as the Seoul Fireworks Festival.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T’way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T’way Air

T’way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T’way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, and Airbus A330s, and Boeing 777-300ERs. T’way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

