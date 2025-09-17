VIVOTEK Hosts Global Partner Summit, driving AI and Growth

Built on Trust: Boosting the Security Ecosystem for the AI Era

TAIPEI, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VIVOTEK (3454-TW), the leading global security solution provider, celebrated its 25th anniversary by hosting the Global Partner Summit from July 3 to 5 in Taiwan. The event welcomed a hundred strategic partners from the U.S., Europe, Oceania, and Latin America to experience the latest advancements in AI and cloud-based security. During the summit, senior executives from across the group also took part, showcasing the Group’s forward-looking strategy and strengths in AI and sustainability. Through technology demonstrations and exchange forums, VIVOTEK further strengthened long-term collaboration with its international partners, and at the same time, it helps boost business performance and strengthen global expansion. At this critical moment of AI-driven industry transformation, VIVOTEK is leveraging 25 years of security expertise as the foundation to usher in a new era of intelligent security together with its global partners.



VIVOTEK hosted the Global Partner Summit, bringing hundreds of strategic partners to Taiwan to experience AI cloud security solutions and strengthen collaboration.

Security Market Growing at 7% CAGR: VIVOTEK Accelerates Expansion to Capture Rising Demand

According to research1, the global security market is expected to reach USD 258.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of about 7% from 2025 to 2033, highlighting significant opportunities ahead. “VIVOTEK started in Taiwan and has grown into a global leader in intelligent security. From a hardware-focused company, we have successfully transformed into an AI-driven security solutions provider. This journey was not achieved alone, but through the trust and support of more than 200 distributors and thousands of system integrators worldwide. With the momentum of AI, we are scaling new heights with our global partners, accelerating market expansion through AI and cloud innovation, and addressing the essential demand for security across smart cities, smart factories, smart transportation, and smart retail – ultimately building a safer, smarter world,” said Alex Liao, President of VIVOTEK.

Showcasing Strength in Software, Hardware, and Cloud R&D for Advanced Security

During the summit, VIVOTEK showcased its R&D capabilities across software, hardware, and cloud solutions. On the software side, it introduced the VIVOTEK Premium Partner Portal, designed exclusively for global partners. This one-stop platform enables real-time monitoring of customer systems, empowering partners to deliver smarter solutions and strengthening customer loyalty. On the hardware front, VIVOTEK unveiled its newly developed low lux camera. Featuring a large sensor, wide-aperture lens, and AI technology, it delivers brighter, sharper images even in ultra-low-light environments, enhancing night-time clarity to protect facilities around the clock.

The company also presented its AI-Powered cloud surveillance platform, VORTEX. The latest AI-Hub applications include Think Search powered by vision-language models, Event Insight, and Case Vault, enabling users to quickly locate targets, detect anomalies, and streamline results – driving greater efficiency in security operations. In addition, the summit featured multiple strategy and innovation sessions to help partners stay ahead of future AI and cloud market trends.

Bringing Global Partners Together on Family Day to Shape the Future of Intelligent Security

Over the past 25 years, VIVOTEK has cultivated deep expertise in the security industry and built a wide network of trusted partners and allies worldwide.

“We’ve worked together for more than a decade. VIVOTEK’s investment in AI innovation, particularly in human and vehicle recognition, effectively addresses the security pain points faced by customers, creating safer and more reassuring living environments,” said Christopher, CEO of ADISES, VIVOTEK’s distributor in Latin America.

“We emphasized that VIVOTEK stands out not only for its product quality and AI technology, but also for its genuine care and unwavering support for partners, consistently addressing their needs and helping to ensure project success,” said Yui, CEO of TSOLUTIONS, VIVOTEK’s distributor in Thailand for nearly 20 years.

This spirit of partnership and care extended to VIVOTEK’s first-ever Family Day at the Taipei Dome, which coincided with the retirement series of Lin Chih-Sheng, Taiwan’s all-time home run leader. Global partners, employees, and their families joined in celebration, experiencing firsthand the vitality and cohesion of VIVOTEK’s corporate culture. Looking ahead to the next 25 years, VIVOTEK will continue to deepen global collaboration and, together with its partners, lead the industry into a new AI-powered era of intelligent security.