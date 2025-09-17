World’s First Portable SSD with Built-in Battery, MOVESPEED PowerDisk, Launches on Kickstarter

PowerDisk is the world’s first portable SSD with a built-in battery, capable of transferring data and delivering power through a single port.

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On Sept. 17, 2025, MOVESPEED launches its Kickstarter campaign for the PowerDisk PD10, a breakthrough device designed specifically for vloggers, filmmakers, photographers, and professional video creators.



PowerDisk:Simultaneous Charging & Data Transfer, Anytime, Anywhere

The PowerDisk PD10 is the world’s first portable SSD with a built-in 5000mAh battery and a revolutionary single-port design that allows data transfer and power delivery simultaneously. This means creators can record hours of high-bitrate 4K 60/120fps ProRes video on their iPhone without worrying about dropped frames, dead batteries, or tangled setups.

Key Features of PowerDisk PD10

Creator-Focused Innovation – Shoot confidently knowing your SSD powers itself and your device through one simple USB-C connection.

– Shoot confidently knowing your SSD powers itself your device through one simple USB-C connection. Professional-Grade Speeds – USB 3.2 Gen2 delivers up to 1000MB/s read and 900MB/s write speeds , sustained for large files and long sessions without performance drops, which is perfect for handling massive video files and real-time editing.

– USB 3.2 Gen2 delivers up to and , sustained for large files and long sessions without performance drops, which is perfect for handling massive video files and real-time editing. Built-In 5000mAh Battery – Designed to sustain long recording sessions without draining your phone or camera.

– Designed to sustain long recording sessions without draining your phone or camera. Cross-Platform Flexibility – Works seamlessly with iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows, and macOS devices.

– Works seamlessly with iPhone, iPad, Android, Windows, and macOS devices. MagSafe Magnetic Design – Snap it to your iPhone for clean, portable, and cable-friendly shooting rigs.

– Snap it to your iPhone for clean, portable, and cable-friendly shooting rigs. Reliable by Design – LDPC error correction and smart power management keep your data safe and performance consistent.

Why It Matters

Every creator knows the pain: running out of storage mid-shoot, losing precious battery life, or struggling with unstable external drives. The PowerDisk PD10 eliminates those limits, giving creators a single, streamlined tool that delivers both reliable storage and continuous power. Whether you’re filming a wedding, producing a vlog, or traveling the world with your camera, PD10 ensures your story never gets cut short.

Availability

The PowerDisk PD10 Kickstarter campaign goes live September 17, 2025. Early backers will gain access to exclusive discounts and creator bundles. Global shipping will follow soon after the campaign ends.

About MOVESPEED

MOVESPEED creates cutting-edge storage and power solutions tailored to the needs of modern creators. With deep expertise in flash memory and mobile energy systems, we design tools that help filmmakers, vloggers, and photographers push their creative boundaries without compromise.