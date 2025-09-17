Xiao-I Corporation Renews Strategic Partnership with Leading Global Bank to Elevate Digital Banking Experience

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the successful renewal of its strategic partnership with one of the world’s premier financial institutions, a multinational banking organization renowned for its extensive global network and comprehensive financial services.

The sustained partnership focuses on the continued deployment and enhancement of Xiao-I’s intelligent customer service platform, iBot Pro, which has been instrumental in transforming the Bank’s digital customer engagement capabilities. By leveraging Xiao-I’s sophisticated suite of AI technologies, including advanced natural language processing, multi-modal interaction capabilities, and deep learning algorithms, the Bank has consistently achieved remarkable improvements in service quality and operational efficiency.

Transformative Outcomes Achieved Through AI Innovation

Throughout the partnership, Xiao-I’s cognitive intelligence solutions have delivered substantial value across multiple dimensions of the Bank’s customer service operations:

The solution delivers instant and accurate responses to a wide range of banking inquiries, including account management services, transaction details, credit card services, and wealth management products. This has significantly reduced customer wait times while improving first-contact resolution rates to exceptional levels.

Xiao-I’s platform has successfully automated the handling of high-volume routine inquiries and standard banking transactions, allowing the Bank’s human customer service representatives to focus on more complex financial advisory services and value-added customer interactions. This strategic reallocation of human resources has resulted in demonstrable reductions in operational costs while simultaneously enhancing service quality.

The AI-powered solution has demonstrated remarkable scalability in managing fluctuating inquiry volumes, particularly during peak banking periods and market volatility events. The platform’s ability to seamlessly handle increased service demand without requiring proportional increases in human resources has provided the Bank with significant operational flexibility and cost advantages.

Xiao-I’s cognitive intelligence platform has generated valuable data-driven insights from customer interactions, enabling the Bank to identify emerging customer needs, optimize service processes, and develop more targeted financial products. These insights have informed strategic decision-making across product development, service improvement initiatives, and risk management strategies.

Commitment to Financial Services Excellence

Xiao-I Corporation remains deeply committed to supporting the financial services industry through continuous innovation and technological advancement. The Company maintains significant investments in research and development of next-generation AI solutions specifically designed to address the unique challenges and opportunities within the global banking sector. Xiao-I continues to explore and implement AI technologies across diverse financial scenarios, from retail banking services to complex wealth management applications.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company’s future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.