Xinhua Silk Road: Index decodes sericulture industry upgrade in S. China’s Guangxi

BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A promotion event for Hechi’s sericulture industry, branded as “Gui”, was held in Beijing on September 10, focusing on brand building, market expansion and investment cooperation. At the event, the Xinhua Index Research Institute released interim results of the Xinhua-Hechi Sericulture Industry Development Index.



Photo shows the on-site release of the interim results of the Xinhua-Hechi Sericulture Industry Development Index.

Hechi, located in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, is hailed as the “new capital of Chinese silk”, with its mulberry acreage and silkworm cocoon output ranking first among all prefecture-level cities nationwide for 20 consecutive years, and its silk processing capacity leading the country for 15 years in a row, said Cao Chongjun, vice mayor of Hechi.

To boost the industry, Hechi issued a full industry-chain development plan in 2022, setting a target of 50 billion yuan in output value by 2025. In 2024, the city unveiled a three-year action plan with 32 measures across seven key areas, including upgrading sericulture bases. Since 2020, it has invested 1.023 billion yuan of agricultural funds and provided 2.239 billion yuan in cocoon-silk loans.

Advanced technologies such as collective silkworm rearing and automated reeling have been widely adopted. The city is also building a trusted data space, a China-ASEAN cocoon and silk trading center, and a digital innovation hub to enhance supply chain integration.

In May 2025, the people’s government of Hechi City, together with China Economic Information Service, launched compilation of the Xinhua-Hechi Sericulture Industry Development Index, aiming to provide a scientific gauge of industry development, offer evidence-based support for policymaking, and deliver early warnings and guidance.

According to the Xinhua-Hechi Sericulture Industry Development Index report, the sericulture industry covers 11 counties and districts as well as 131 townships across Hechi, benefiting nearly 1 million farmers. In 2024, the average annual household income from sericulture exceeded 50,000 yuan.

With government support ranging from resource coordination to runway presentation, “Hechi silk” is stepping onto the international stage, advancing the city’s transformation from “silk source” to “brand highland”.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347570.html