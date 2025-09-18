Jackery Forges Strategic Alliance with Desay Battery at RE+2025

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Safety is the ultimate benchmark defining the core value of energy storage products, and the foundation for earning user trust. At RE+ 2025, one of the world’s most influential renewable energy and storage technology exhibitions held in Las Vegas, Jackery made a striking appearance. During the show, Jackery officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Desay Battery.

The two companies will collaborate on the research and application of Proactive Safety AI Prismatic Cell technology, co-developing the world’s first safer and smarter DIY home energy storage solution. They aim to usher in a new era of “Proactive Safety” in the storage industry together.



Jackery signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Desay Battery

Anchoring on Safety: Proactive Safety AI Prismatic Cell Builds a Shield for Green Energy

As the “heart” of outdoor power supplies, battery cells are directly tied to product safety and value—ensuring the continuous “pulse” of energy storage products. With Proactive Safety AI Prismatic Cells as the foundation, this partnership will achieve deep collaboration across the full chain: joint R&D breakthroughs, unified technical standards, and co-built quality control systems.

By integrating AI with cell safety, the two companies will break away from traditional passive protection models and upgrade the industry from “reactive response” to “proactive prevention.” For consumers, this means DIY home storage solutions that provide earlier, more reliable safety guarantees, easing concerns around the use of green energy products .For the industry, the “technology collaboration + safety co-construction” model explored in this partnership offers a reference framework to further improve storage safety standards.

“Safety is the cornerstone of the energy storage industry, and also the core direction that Jackery has always adhered to,” said Tracy Wang, Jackery’s representative, at the signing ceremony. “Through this collaboration with Desay Battery on Proactive Safety AI Prismatic Cell technology, we look forward to complementing each other’s strengths in R&D and quality, raising the bar for safety in energy storage, and delivering safer, smarter DIY home storage products worldwide.”

Luke Wang, Sales Director at Desay Battery, added: “Desay has been dedicated to cell innovation for many years, with safety always at the center of our R&D. This collaboration with Jackery around Proactive Safety AI Prismatic Cells lays a solid foundation for partnership, and we are eager to contribute further to the safe development of the storage industry.”

Long-Termism in Action: Standards and Technology as the Bedrock of Safe Green Energy

Safety is never incidental—it is the natural outcome of long-term commitment. Jackery has embedded “safety and reliability” into its product DNA, ensuring that every stage, from design to manufacturing, adheres to strict international and domestic certifications.

At RE+ 2025, this safety-first commitment was on full display:The Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus successfully obtained both UL 9540 and UL 9540A certifications.Jackery Solar Roof were certified by TÜV SÜD, UL, and CQC—becoming the first curved solar tile worldwide to pass the stringent UL 7103 test.

These achievements—recognized by both the market and global standards—reinforce Jackery’s foundation for scaling its all-scenario home green energy solutions safely and reliably, strengthening its position as it expands into broader global markets.

Guided by its mission of “sustainable power for your life,” Jackery will continue to advance technological innovation and scenario-driven applications. The company is committed to delivering affordable, portable, and reliable all-scenario green energy solutions to global users—contributing to a more stable and sustainable global energy ecosystem.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products from compact 100W units to robust 123kWh energy storage systems for whole-home backup, Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, Jackery prioritizes convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.jackery.com/.

ABOUT DESAY BATTERY

Desay Corporation was founded in 1983. After 40 years of development, Desay has grown into a large electronic information corporation with annual sales revenue exceeding 50 billion yuan . With two listed companies (Desay Battery SZ000049, and Desay SV, SZ002920), our business covers various fields including automotive electronics, new energy battery, LED optoelectronics, intelligent equipment, precision parts, and other industries. Being China’s Top 500 Manufacturing Enterprises, Desay Corporation cooperates with and serves for over thirty World Top 500 Enterprises.For more information, please visit:

https://www.desay.com/enindex.html