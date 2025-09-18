NAVER CEO Choi Soo-yeon Appointed to UN Global Compact Board of Directors, Strengthening International Partnerships for “AI Governance”

– CEO Choi recognized for her leadership in global dialogues and cooperation to advance safe AI development and establish a digital ecosystem

– Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said, “CEO Choi Soo-yeon’s global leadership and deep expertise will be a great asset in achieving the UN Global Compact ‘s goals.”

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NAVER Corporation (CEO Choi Soo-yeon) announced on September 18 (local time) that CEO Choi has been officially appointed as a new member of the Board of Directors of the United Nations Global Compact. This appointment recognizes her contribution in taking a leading role in international discussions to establish a safe AI ecosystem. As a board member, CEO Choi will serve a three-year term, actively participating in regular board meetings and key UN Global Compact activities.



Choi Soo-yeon, CEO of NAVER Corporation

The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest voluntary corporate citizenship initiative, with more than 25,000 companies and organizations across 167 countries. Established in July 2000, it presents ten principles in the four key areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, supporting companies in practicing responsible management for sustainable growth. In Korea, 360 companies in the private sector are participating in the UN Global Compact.

The UN Global Compact recognized CEO Choi’s leadership in spearheading international cooperation and dialogue on “AI governance,” aimed at establishing ethical and responsible principles throughout the full cycle of AI technology development. At the AI Action Summit held in Paris in February this year, she joined global leaders to discuss the future direction of AI development and outlined NAVER’s vision for securing diversity within the digital ecosystem through AI. In June 2024, NAVER introduced the AI Safety Framework (ASF), a comprehensive approach to identifying and managing potential risks across all stages of AI systems.

The UN Global Compact also commended CEO Choi for establishing NAVER Ventures in Silicon Valley, where she has built a collaborative ecosystem by identifying and supporting promising startups across diverse nationalities and sectors. In addition, through the launch of NAVER Impact in 2024, CEO Choi has consistently emphasized sustainable growth in partnership with local communities, SMEs, and startups.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO & Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, announced, “Choi Soo-yeon brings deep expertise on how digital companies can create value and scale globally while upholding principles on responsible and sustainable business. We look forward to her participation on our Board as we mobilize business to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Lee Dong-Kurn, President of the UN Global Compact Network Korea, stated, “We are delighted that CEO Choi Soo-yeon has been appointed as a UN Global Compact board member, the first Korean in 17 years. We look forward to NAVER continuing to lead the establishment of a sustainable management ecosystem on the global stage and to playing an active role as a global leader through ongoing collaboration with the UN Global Compact.”

Following her appointment, CEO Choi will attend the upcoming UN Global Compact Board meeting at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 20 (U.S. local time). As a newly appointed board member, she is expected to actively participate in transnational discussions on establishing ethical AI governance on the global stage.

About NAVER

Founded in 1999, NAVER is Korea’s largest Internet company and one of the world’s top tech companies. Leading cutting-edge technologies, NAVER operates No.1 search engine in Korea and holds various business portfolios encompassing commerce, fintech, cloud, AI and robotics.

NAVER recorded sales of KRW 10.74 trillion (USD 7.5 billion) in 2024. TEAM NAVER continues to enhance its business portfolio and expand its global presence across Japan, North America, and Europe, while pursuing innovation through continuous research and development in future technologies.

To learn more, visit www.navercorp.com/en