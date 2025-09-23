PixVerse Debuts at Busan ACFM with Ten AI Films and Global AI Boot Camp

BUSAN, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PixVerse, a leading AI video platform, recently made its debut at Busan ACFM•InnoAsia, presenting ten AI-powered films and launching its first AI Boot Camp in the festival’s InnoAsia section. The initiative showcases how AI can empower filmmakers while complementing traditional storytelling, offering creative tools without replacing artistic vision.

Ten Films Selected Worldwide

From the “PixVerse AI Film Global Submission: Showcase Your Work to Busan“, ten projects were chosen for screening, including The Bricks, Kiyosumi Shirakawa, Me, Soul Matters, and YEIPHO. Themes range from a poetic short on life in a nursing home, to experimental blends of live-action and AI, to a sci-fi exploration of human and machine consciousness.

Creators hailed from countries including Italy, Portugal, China, with both film industry professionals and first-time storytellers. Each used PixVerse to bring their ideas from concept to screen. Selected filmmakers attended BIFF for screenings, discussions, and industry networking.

AI Boot Camp at ACFM

During the Asian Contents & Film Market, PixVerse hosted its inaugural AI Boot Camp, attracting over 90 directors, producers, and emerging creators. engaged in hands-on sessions covering multimodal content creation, including cinematic camera motion simulation, character replacement, multi-frame sequencing, and synchronized audio integration.

A Platform for Empowerment

PixVerse has surpassed 100 million users globally, including the fast-growing South Korea market. Its technology allows rapid video generation—from 360p shorts to cinematic 4K clips—while respecting intellectual property and supporting professional workflows. Advertising agencies, VFX studios, indie filmmakers, and content creators use PixVerse to enhance production efficiency, complete missing shots, and explore new creative possibilities.

Earlier in August, PixVerse V5 and the Agent creation assistant were released, offering cinematic camera control, multi-frame continuity, and realistic outputs. According to independent testing by Artificial Analysis, PixVerse V5 ranked first in image-to-video benchmarks, while PixVerse was also listed 25th on a16z’s Top 50 Generative AI Consumer Apps.



Pixverse Booth at Busan ACFM·InnoAsia

AI as a Partner, Not a Replacement

By combining large-scale video generation models with the PixVerse API, studios and creators can streamline workflows, reduce production costs, accelerate timelines, and mitigate distribution risks. Co-creation programs, technical support, festival exposure, and creator resources foster innovation and expand storytelling possibilities.

