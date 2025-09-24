Thailand to ‘Clarify Misunderstandings’ after SEA Games Petanque Ban

AFP – Thailand said Tuesday, 23 September, it would “clarify misunderstandings” after the world governing body of petanque effectively barred the nation from hosting the sport at this year’s SEA Games.

The World Petanque and Bowls Federation (WPBF) said it would not endorse petanque competition at the Southeast Asian Games, scheduled for 9-20 December in Thailand, because of alleged corruption and sexual assault by a senior official at the local federation, according to a letter published by Thai media.

Thailand is regarded as a global petanque powerhouse, topping the world federation’s 2025 rankings ahead of France, where the ball sport originated.

Pimol Srivikorn, president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, acknowledged the de facto ban on Monday, telling reporters that the petanque competition “has to be cancelled”.

He said no countries would send their petanque players to Thailand since they would face a two-year suspension from international tournaments if they breached the WPBF decision by competing at the SEA Games.

Sports Authority of Thailand governor Kongsak Yodmanee said in a statement Tuesday that the organisation would try to “clarify misunderstandings”.

“Those who were banned by the federation were not involved in the athlete selection and their SEA Games participation,” the statement said, without naming individuals.

In the letter dated Saturday and published by several Thai outlets, the WPBF refers to an “individual who briefly presided over the Petanque Federation of Thailand and who was suspended for life for embezzlement, organising rigged elections and sexual assault”, adding that the unnamed person should be “permanently excluded from all sporting activities”.

A WPBF representative could not be reached for comment on 23 September.

The 2025 SEA Games will see 11 countries compete in sports ranging from taekwondo to volleyball.

