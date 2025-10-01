OSL Group to Accelerate Compliant Tokenization of Real-World Assets in Collaboration with Solana Foundation

HONG KONG, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Group (863.HK), a global leader in compliant digital financial infrastructure, today announced a collaboration with the Solana Foundation today at the Solana APEX Summit. This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both organizations to drive the global, compliant growth of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, meeting the growing demand from institutional investors.



Eugene Cheung, Chief Commercial Officer of OSL Group and Lu Yin, Solana Foundation APAC Lead at the Solana APEX Summit

As regulatory frameworks for digital assets take shape across key global jurisdictions, institutional investors are actively seeking compliant and technologically robust gateways into the asset class.This collaboration between OSL Group and the Solana Foundation is driven by a shared vision to promote the development of the compliant digital asset ecosystem. These efforts build on previous initiatives; on August 1 of this year, OSL Group’s subsidiary, OSL HK, became the first licensed digital asset platform in Hong Kong to offer Solana (SOL) to retail investors, launching both SOL/USD and SOL/HKD trading pairs.

OSL Group has established itself as a leader in the RWA space with its best-in-class compliance and technology solutions in recent years. Its platform OSL Tokenworks offers institutional clients—including asset managers, brokerages, and funds—a comprehensive suite of tokenization services. Meanwhile, Solana is increasingly becoming the public blockchain of choice for traditional financial institutions looking to tokenize real-world assets, thanks to its high throughput, minimal transaction costs, and powerful on-chain composability. Looking ahead, OSL Group and the Solana Foundation will continue to drive the compliant, on-chain adoption of more traditional financial assets, enabling traditional institutions to securely, compliantly, and seamlessly access the Web3 ecosystem.

A primary focus of this work is to accelerate the scalable adoption of Real-World Assets. OSL Tokenworks will integrate with the Solana blockchain to provide a compliant and secure issuance channel for traditional financial assets such as funds, bonds, and private credit. Notably, several financial institutions have already expressed significant interest in deploying tokenized fund products on the Solana network through OSL Group, underscoring the market’s strong confidence in this collaborative model.

Eugene Cheung,Chief Commercial Officer of OSL Group said: “Financial institutions are showing immense interest in exploring on-chain digital assets, with compliance and security serving as the bedrock of this exploration. By building on Solana,we will deliver a more powerful and efficient Real-World Asset (RWA) solution for our clients. By merging our compliant financial infrastructure with Solana’s high-performance network, we are paving the way for a deeper integration of traditional and decentralized finance, unlocking the vast potential of a trillion-dollar market.”

Lu Yin, Solana Foundation APAC Lead said: “Solana is dedicated to providing the most efficient platform for the builders of next-generation financial applications. Solana is increasingly favored by institutions looking to deploy RWAs due to the network’s settlement speeds, low costs and composability. We are eager to seeOSL Group, a leader in compliant digital assets, build a new RWA ecosystem that is secure, compliant, risk-managed, and globally liquid.”

About OSL Group

OSL Group (863.HK) is a leading global financial infrastructure platform bridging traditional finance and the digital asset economy through blockchain technology. The Group is dedicated to providing efficient, seamless, and regulatory-compliant financial services to individuals and businesses worldwide.

OSL delivers a comprehensive suite of regulated services through its licensed platforms, including 24/7 OTC brokerage with deep liquidity fiat gateways and competitive pricing; omnibus brokerage solutions enabling traditional financial institutions to integrate digital assets; SOC 2 Type 2-certified custody with up to US$1 billion insurance protection; and compliant retail trading channels; wealth management solutions, including scheduled launches on tokenised treasuries and RWAs; and in preparation for cross-border payment infrastructure via OSL Pay.

“Open, Secure, Licensed” are the principles OSL lives by. OSL is expanding its compliant infrastructure across Japan, Australia, and Europe, potentially Southeast Asia, powering the next generation of global financial infrastructure.