2025 China International Industrial Technology and Smart Manufacturing Expo Opens in Osaka

BEIJING, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The China International Industrial Technology and Smart Manufacturing (Japan) Expo, hosted by China’s Ministry of Commerce and organized by its Trade Development Bureau (TDB), commenced at the INTEX Osaka exhibition center.

Running for three days, the Expo showcases innovations from over 60 leading Chinese enterprises from key industrial provinces and regions, including Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Guangdong, Fujian, Shandong, and Hebei. The exhibition features a comprehensive range of advanced industrial solutions, covering mechanical components, power transmission technology, additive manufacturing (3D printing), factory equipment, and precision measurement instruments.

A delegation of distinguished guests inaugurated the event with a tour of the exhibition halls. The delegation included:

Mr. Liu Dianxun, Director-General of the Trade Development Bureau (TDB);

Mr. Jing Chunhai, Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Consulate-General in Osaka ;

; Mr. Takeshi Fujiwara , Executive Director of RX Japan Ltd.

The officials engaged in productive discussions with exhibitors, gaining insights into their latest technologies and market strategies.

The Expo is held concurrently with Manufacturing World Osaka, Japan’s premier industrial trade show for the Kansai region. The co-located event spans nearly 50,000 square meters, features over 1,000 international exhibitors, and is expected to draw more than 30,000 professional visitors, creating a synergistic platform for cross-border business engagement.

Background and Context

The exhibition takes place as Sino-Japanese industrial cooperation evolves towards deeper complementarity. Collaboration is expanding beyond traditional technology transfer into emerging areas like joint R&D, smart factories, and new energy vehicles. While both sides navigate the dual challenges of global supply chain adjustments and competitive dynamics, Japan retains a crucial role in the Chinese market through its leadership in cutting-edge technology, core components, and high-end machine tools. Concurrently, China’s machinery exports to Japan are transitioning towards a more diversified and balanced trade structure. High-quality platforms like this Expo are instrumental in fostering deeper bilateral trade and technological exchange.

