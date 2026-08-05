HEINEKEN Lao Brewery Launches Community Water Project in Vientiane Capital

HEINEKEN Lao Brewery Company Limited, in partnership with the Vientiane Capital Water Supply State Enterprise, has launched a new community water infrastructure project aimed at improving access to clean and reliable water for local communities.

The project, inaugurated on 3 August as part of HEINEKEN Laos’ 20th anniversary celebrations, includes approximately 4.2 kilometers of new water distribution pipelines and represents an investment of more than LAK 4.5 billion (USD 200,000).

The initiative is part of HEINEKEN Lao’s ongoing community support efforts in Laos and focuses on improving access to clean water in the area.

The new infrastructure is expected to improve water access for thousands of residents, particularly during the dry season when many families previously relied on wells, groundwater, and other limited water sources. The completed infrastructure aims to improve water access, enhancing quality of life for households and supporting long-term community development.

HEINEKEN Laos Managing Director Iina Kaepynen said the project reflects the company’s commitment to supporting community wellbeing and creating lasting positive impact through collaboration with government and local stakeholders.

Over the past 20 years, HEINEKEN Laos has supported community initiatives in areas including road safety, environmental sustainability, health, education, and community wellbeing.

The company said the new water project represents its continued commitment to supporting local communities and contributing to a more sustainable future for Laos.