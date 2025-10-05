Historic First U.S.-Lao Business Roundtable Strengthens Trade and Investment Ties

On 29 September, Washington, D.C., hosted the first-ever U.S.-Lao Business Roundtable, bringing Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone together with American business leaders to discuss trade, investment, and economic cooperation. Also participating were H.E. Phoukhong Sisoulath, Lao Ambassador to the U.S., senior officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and representatives from leading U.S. companies.

Organized by the American Lao Business Association (ALBA) in partnership with the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and hosted by the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council, the roundtable coincided with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between theUnited States and Laos.

Prime Minister’s Vision

In his keynote remarks, Prime Minister Siphandone outlined Laos’ vision to become a regional hub for trade and investment, emphasizing connectivity, sustainable and inclusive growth, and digital transformation. He highlighted key reforms, including the amended Law on Investment Promotion (2024), the development of 21 Special Economic Zones, and the National Digital Economy Development Strategy (2021-2030).

“Laos is transforming from ‘land-locked’ to ‘land-linked,’” the Prime Minister said, citing the Laos-China Railway, Vung Ang seaport, new dry ports, and planned cross-border expressways and railways. “Our location at the heart of ASEAN creates unique opportunities for U.S. companies to invest, innovate, and grow.”

He identified priority sectors for U.S. investment, including tourism, modern agriculture, clean energy, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and carbon credit markets.

Historic Business Engagement

For the first time, American companies had direct access to the Lao Prime Minister. Participants described the dialogue as unprecedented and invaluable.

“This was a significant event. The Prime Minister’s engagement with American businesses demonstrates a desire to strengthen ties and develop new openness in U.S.-Lao relations,” said Casey Tolzman, Executive Director of ALBA.

“It is rare for businesses to have this type of access, and it gives us confidence in pursuing opportunities in Laos,” said Joe McGowan, Senior Vice President of Jaykal Lighting Solutions.

David Moore, CEO of Amecom LLC, a multidisciplinary engineering firm serving infrastructure, mining, energy, and manufacturing sectors in the U.S. and across Asia, added, “The roundtable demonstrates Laos’ commitment to partnership and transparency. Access at this level gives us confidence to explore new opportunities and expand our role in regional development.”

Looking Ahead

The roundtable also addressed ongoing U.S.-Lao tariff negotiations, with both sides emphasizing the need for swift resolution to expand trade and market access. Participants expressed hope that the roundtable becomes an annual forum to further strengthen economic ties.

“Hosting Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone at this high-level roundtable highlights a new chapter in the U.S.-Lao economic relations, fostering growth and business opportunities for both nations,” said Jacqueline Spence, President of ALBA.