Vice President of Laos Meets Singapore Ambassador for Farewell Visit

Laos’ Vice President Pany Yathotou met with Singapore’s Ambassador to Laos, Sudesh Maniar, at the Presidential Palace on 6 October.

The visit marked the end of his diplomatic mission in Laos.

Pany congratulated Sudesh on completing his time in Laos and thanked him for helping to strengthen the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries. She said the government and people of Laos appreciated his efforts over the years.

During his time in Laos, Sudesh worked actively to support many areas of cooperation, including politics, trade, investment, education, tourism, and culture. He also helped Laos as it chaired the ASEAN Summits in 2024. Singapore provided translation equipment, microphones, headphones, and other tools worth about USD 550,000 to support the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits held in Laos last year.

Singapore also gave support during the September 2024 floods caused by Cyclone Yagi. The government of Singapore donated 180 blankets, 600 boxes of ready-to-eat food, and 480 packs of bottled water, worth a total of USD 7,877, to help people in the affected provinces.

Sudesh thanked Pany for the strong support he received during his time in Laos. He said he was grateful for the cooperation that helped him complete his mission successfully.

Pany wished him good health, happiness, and success in his future work, and a safe trip back to Singapore.