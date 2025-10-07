CADIVI Celebrates 50th Anniversary with the Theme “Enduring the Conductors, Lighting the Country”

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation (CADIVI) proudly celebrated its 50th anniversary (1975–2025), which is a significant milestone marking half a century of dedication and development alongside Vietnam’s growth.

Under the theme “Enduring the Conductors, Lighting the Country”, the 50th Anniversary Celebration provided an opportunity for CADIVI to reflect on its half-century journey and honor the people behind its success, from former leaders to dedicated employees who have been with the company for years. It was also an opportunity to express gratitude to the customers and distributors who have consistently placed their trust in and partnered with CADIVI throughout our long journey.

Marking 50 years of growth, CADIVI has achieved remarkable achievements: 5 consecutive years as Vietnam’s market leader in wire and cable industry since 2021, 29 years recognized among “High-Quality Vietnamese Goods”, and 9 consecutive honors as a “National Brand”.

Mr. Ho Quang Nhan, General Director of CADIVI, shared: “Over the past 50 years, CADIVI has evolved from modest beginnings to become the leading brand in Vietnam’s electric wire and cable industry. This journey represents our commitment to affirming our position through quality, customer trust, and the enduring dedication of generations of employees.”

CADIVI has successfully expanded its footprint beyond Vietnam, establishing a strong presence in high-demanding markets including the United States, Australia, South Korea, and Japan by consistently adhering to international technical standards. With trademark protection across 8 countries and products available in over 14 markets globally, CADIVI affirms the competitive capability and stature of a Vietnamese brand.

Mr. Le Ba Tho, Chairman of CADIVI’s Board of Directors, stated: “CADIVI is embarking on a new phase, driven by our three strategic pillars: Green, Digitalization, and Globalization. Our future efforts will focus on substantial investments in technology, talent and human capital (our people), and core sustainable development initiatives. Our aspiration is to position CADIVI as a leading wire and cable manufacturer in Southeast Asia while contributing to a greener future for Vietnam and the world.”

CADIVI is also accelerating investment in digital transformation, production automation, and high-tech product development. The company is implementing ERP systems, data analytics platforms, and intelligent management tools across its operations to optimize supply chain performance, enhance operational efficiency, and improve adaptability in an increasingly dynamic market landscape.

Regarding market expansion, CADIVI aims to broaden its international presence through exports, OEM partnerships, technology transfer, and distribution channel development in Southeast Asian, South Asian, and Middle Eastern countries.

With a customer-centric approach, CADIVI continuously enhances its operations, improves customer experiences, and delivers high-quality products and services. At the same time, the company upholds its commitment to social responsibility through vocational training programs, educational initiatives, and community development activities in underprivileged areas across Vietnam.

“More than manufacturing electric cables, we are shaping the future.”

About CADIVI

Established in 1975, Vietnam Electric Cable Corporation (CADIVI) is Vietnam’s leading manufacturer of high-quality electric wires and cables. CADIVI’s products comply with Vietnam’s National Standards (TCVN) and major international standards, including IEC/DIN/VDE (Europe), UL and ASTM (the United States), JIS (Japan), and AS/NZS (Australia).

CADIVI operates with cutting-edge technology in Vietnam’s electric wire and cable manufacturing sector, utilizing advanced machinery and equipment sourced from Europe, the United States, and other developed nations across the region.