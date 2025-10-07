EcoFlow Supercharges Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days With Unbeatable Savings

Exclusive DOTD deals on best-selling products from October 7-8 and time-limited promotions on the all-new DELTA 3 series through October 12

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EcoFlow, a leading portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions company, is offering unbeatable prices on its best-selling portable power stations during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

From October 7 to 8, customers can enjoy up to 65% off EcoFlow’s best-selling portable power stations and solar solutions. These limited-time deals provide the perfect opportunity to gear up for extreme weather and power outages or to supercharge seasonal activities like road trips, tailgating, and outdoor events with reliable, compact power.



Time-limited DOTD deals include:

DELTA 2 and DELTA 2 Max: Save up to 50% off EcoFlow’s best-selling 1-2kWh portable power stations. DELTA 2 is a versatile, lightweight power station with 1kWh of energy storage. It powers over 90% of appliances and charges seven times faster than competitors. For added capacity, DELTA 2 Max delivers a 2048Wh capacity to keep essentials running when they’re needed most.

DELTA Pro and 400W Solar Panel : Save 55% on the DELTA Pro home backup solar system, bundled with a 400W solar panel, a trusted and dependable solution for emergency preparedness. With a base capacity of 3.6kWh (expandable to 25kWh), DELTA Pro can power an entire home for days and, paired with the 400W solar panel, maximize optimal efficiency, rain or shine.

DELTA Pro 3 and two 400W Solar Panels : Save 44% on DELTA Pro 3, EcoFlow's next-generation whole-home backup solution, bundled with two 400W solar panels. With dual 120/240V output and a scalable 4–48kWh capacity, DELTA Pro 3 can power a 3-ton air conditioner and other critical appliances for days, making it ideal for upgrading living spaces or powering DIY home improvement projects. Pair it with 400W solar panels for peak efficiency and long-term solar savings.

TRAIL 300 DC: Save 36% on TRAIL 300 DC, EcoFlow's ultra-compact, lightweight DC-only power station built for outdoor enthusiasts. Weighing just 5.69 lbs., it fits easily into a backpack for any adventure. With a 288Wh capacity and 300W pure-DC output, it delivers the right amount of energy needed to power outdoor essentials, keeping gear running for up to two days of tent camping.

From October 7 to 12, customers can also take advantage of limited-time launch promotions on EcoFlow’s new DELTA 3 lineup: $1,300 off the DELTA 3 Ultra Plus and $800 off the DELTA 3 Max Plus, available on the EcoFlow website and Amazon. The Ultra Plus includes a free 220W solar panel, while the Max Plus comes with a complimentary 10000mAh RAPID power bank. Both models deliver industry-leading performance and introduce the industry’s first smart output priority control, making them perfect for power-hungry situations where every watt matters.

These deals, along with others, are available through the EcoFlow website and the EcoFlow Amazon Store.

