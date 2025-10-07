KOORUI Launches G2741L Dual-Mode Gaming Monitor, Merging 4K Precision with 320Hz Speed

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KOORUI, a leading monitor manufacturer with a robust in-house R&D and production capability, today announced the launch of its revolutionary new gaming monitor: the KOORUI G2741L. Designed to empower esports enthusiasts and hybrid users alike, this 27-inch monitor introduces a dual-mode display innovation: “One Monitor, Two Modes”. Users can switch instantly between 4K UHD at 160Hz and 1080p Full HD at 320Hz, enjoying unparalleled flexibility for both high-resolution immersion and ultra-high refresh competitive play.

One Monitor, Two Modes — Switch between pixel-perfect 4K 160Hz clarity and lightning-fast 1080p 320Hz speed instantly.

Breakthrough Dual-Mode Design

The KOORUI G2741L sets a new benchmark for display adaptability:

4K UHD @ 160Hz for high-fidelity visuals in story-driven and open-world games.

1080p @ 320Hz for ultra-smooth frame pacing in competitive FPS and esports titles.

Gamers no longer need to compromise between clarity and speed – with the G2741L, you get both.

Premium Visual Performance

Built with Fast IPS technology and a 1ms response time, the G2741L ensures vibrant colors and ghosting-free visuals. It also features:

VESA DisplayHDR 400 Certification

Certification HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 for full bandwidth performance

and for full bandwidth performance 90% DCI-P3 wide color gamut

FreeSync & G-Sync compatibility

Industry Trends: 4K + High Refresh is the Future

According to IDC and TrendForce, the global gaming monitor market is forecast to reach $9.3 billion by 2027, driven by rising demand for hybrid displays that serve both esports and entertainment needs.

67% of gamers now prefer monitors with 240Hz or above

58% of users list HDMI 2.1 / console compatibility as a top buying factor

as a top buying factor The G2741L directly addresses these demands with one versatile display.

Built by Engineers, Priced for Gamers

KOORUI is a factory-based manufacturer with self-owned R&D, allowing KOORUI to pass production efficiencies directly to users. This model:

Reduces middle-layer brand markup

Offers better after-sales control

Enables faster feature iterations based on gamer feedback

Availability

The KOORUI G2741L is now available for purchase on:

Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FB9BVH47?maas=maas_adg_35EB820EDF2970E338E362459A4C6940_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1

Walmart US: https://www.walmart.com/brand/koorui/10004748

Official Site: https://koorui.com/

MSRP: $499.00 (Special launch offers available in September)

About KOORUI

KOORUI is an innovative tech and lifestyle brand under HKC, a top manufacturer in China’s semiconductor display industry.

Leveraging its parent company’s extensive expertise in R&D, raw materials, design, and craftsmanship, KOORUI combines high-quality customer service, efficient supply chain management, and cost optimization to deliver exceptional products. This holistic approach has established KOORUI as a globally recognized brand in the consumer electronics industry. Known for their impressive refresh rates, superior graphic quality, and innovative designs, KOORUI monitors have gained the trust of gamers, designers, and office users alike. With a philosophy of Pragmatism, Integrity, Innovation, and Pursuit of Excellence, KOORUI is committed to delivering exceptional visual experiences with its advanced technology and user-oriented features.

With over 6.5 million units shipped annually and a robust global marketing network, KOORUI has established a strong presence across North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Middle East.