Nexteer Announces Direct Drive Hand Wheel Actuator: Latest in Motion-by-Wire Innovation

Achieves New Level of Premium Steering Feel, Enables Revolutionary Cabin Design

Offers Automotive OEMs Unprecedented Packaging & Design Flexibility

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nexteer Automotive today announced its Direct Drive Hand Wheel Actuator (DD-HWA) as the company’s latest advancement in Steer-by-Wire (SbW) technologies. DD-HWA establishes a new benchmark for steering feel, system integration and vehicle design flexibility enabling automakers to deliver next-generation driving experiences across software-defined vehicles and all levels of assisted and automated driving. DD-HWA is compatible with both 12V and 48V vehicle architectures, supporting integration across traditional, hybrid and electrified platforms globally.

DD-HWA Delivers the Thrill of Driving for a By-Wire Era

As the cornerstone of Nexteer’s Motion-by-WireTM portfolio, SbW replaces the traditional mechanical connection between the hand wheel and road wheels with electronic control, enabling packaging and design flexibility, plus new safety and performance features.

This evolution from mechanical to digital control sets the stage for Nexteer’s next SbW milestone: DD-HWA. Following is an overview of the combination of innovations and benefits to OEMs and drivers.

Premium Steering Feel : Smooth and highly responsive steering gives drivers confidence, control and comfort in all driving conditions. Fast, dynamic response for superior handling: High amplitude-response bandwidth. Precise, comfortable steering feedback: Cogging torque ripple tightly controlled.

: Smooth and highly responsive steering gives drivers confidence, control and comfort in all driving conditions. Compact, Lightweight, Low or High Mount Designs : Low-Mount is positioned with the feedback actuator under the dash. High-Mount is a compact design with the feedback actuator mechanism located just under the steering wheel or other steering interface. This breakthrough allows the steering interface to be located almost anywhere in the cabin and opens the door to innovative stow and interior concepts. Both designs support all propulsion types and optimize space and energy efficiency especially important for NEVs.

: Low-Mount is positioned with the feedback actuator under the dash. High-Mount is a compact design with the feedback actuator mechanism located just under the steering wheel or other steering interface. Enhanced Safety : Rigid-connection structure enhances steering accuracy, while built-in redundancy mechanisms ensure stable operation.

: Rigid-connection structure enhances steering accuracy, while built-in redundancy mechanisms ensure stable operation. In-House High-Performance Motor : Vertical integration of key components further strengthens competitiveness, supply agility and quality control.

: Vertical integration of key components further strengthens competitiveness, supply agility and quality control. Simplified Architecture : Streamlined design reduces components, improves robustness and enables seamless vehicle integration.

: Streamlined design reduces components, improves robustness and enables seamless vehicle integration. High-Precision Multi-Channel Angle Sensing : A redundant multi-channel angular sensor design, coupled with a specialized gear combination structure, delivers exceptional signal accuracy enhancing safety and diagnostic performance.

: A redundant multi-channel angular sensor design, coupled with a specialized gear combination structure, delivers exceptional signal accuracy enhancing safety and diagnostic performance. 48V and 12V Compatibility: High-power output with reduced current draw improves efficiency, thermal performance and safety across EV, hybrid and ICE platforms.

“Our Direct Drive Hand Wheel Actuators are the latest in Nexteer’s Steer-by-Wire innovations that help automakers deliver the very latest in technology and driver experiences all within scalable architectures for all vehicle types,” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. “By combining advanced mechatronics, software-defined motion control and flexible packaging, we’re giving OEMs the power to differentiate their users’ experiences while future-proofing their platforms.”

About Nexteer Automotive

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

