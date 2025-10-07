Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur at Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon 2025

From preventive screenings to Medic-On-The-Run, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur brings healthcare beyond the hospital for Generation after Generation.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Health, like running, is a journey, not a destination. As Malaysia’s runners pushed their limits at the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) 2025, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) ran with them, not just as medical support, but as a legacy partner in wellness, carrying its mission of care from one generation to the next. This year, a record-breaking 42,000 participants registered for the 17th edition of Malaysia’s premier distance running event. KLSCM 2025 proudly carries the World Athletics Elite Label Race status, making it the first and only distance running event in the country to receive this prestigious international recognition.



PHKL proudly concluded its impactful presence as a Category Sponsor for the race and Official Medical Partner for the entire event. From pre-race health workshops and on-site screenings to innovative race-day medical support, PHKL demonstrated its unwavering commitment to community wellness, sustainability, and delivering exceptional healthcare services both inside and outside hospital walls.

Race-Ready Health Fair

In the weeks leading up to KLSCM, PHKL organised a series of health workshops and expert talks for the public and participating runners. They hosted a Race-Ready Health Fair at Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur in conjunction with KLSCM.

The event brought together runners, families, and the community for a day filled with free health screenings, interactive wellness booths, cardio workouts, and race-prep activities — all designed to help everyone get race-ready in both body and spirit.

PHKL was also honoured to have Rainer Biemans, KLSCM Project Director & Director of Dirigo Events, who shared words of encouragement and appreciation for PHKL’s continued support.

Talks, Led by PHKL specialists including Dr. Faizal Khan, Consultant Cardiologist providing vital information on heart health, joint care, and injury prevention.

Free Health Screenings for KLSCM runners who benefited from complimentary blood pressure, glucose, and BMI checks, with special screening packages promoted throughout the campaign.

Bringing Preventive Healthcare Onsite

During the Race Pack Collection Days, PHKL brought healthcare directly to runners with a dedicated booth offering:

On-the-spot body composition analysis to understand your fitness baseline

A CPR Kiosk to test life-saving skills

Engaging games and challenges, including the Grip Master strength test

Exclusive Health Screening Packages, including:

KLSCM Stress Test Package (RM420)

Core Health Screening Package ( RM279 – 15% off)

Participants could book or purchase packages on the spot, making preventive care more accessible for Malaysia’s running community.

These two initiatives reflect PHKL’s ongoing mission to engage and empower the community to take charge of their own health through preventive care and proactive wellness measures—reminding them that race readiness begins long before the start line.

Running With You, Every Step of the Way

PHKL supported the “Medic-On-The-Run” initiative for the second year, deploying trained medical professionals running alongside participants in both the half and full marathons. Equipped with AEDs and first aid kits, the team was on hand to provide immediate assistance in emergencies, making KLSCM 2025 the first Malaysian race to implement this life-saving concept.

As the official medical services provider for KLSCM 2025, PHKL established a dedicated Medical Sub-Committee comprising 498 personnel, including Medical Directors certified by World Athletics , doctors, medical officers, emergency physicians, nurses, first aiders, and physiotherapists. This comprehensive team was mobilised to ensure comprehensive medical coverage and emergency preparedness across the KLSCM race.

“Our ability to mobilise a multidisciplinary team medical professionals — including emergency responders, sports physicians, and physiotherapists, is a testament to PHKL’s capacity and readiness to support high-volume, world-class sporting events like KLSCM,” said Erica Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur. “It reflects the depth of our expertise, infrastructure, and unwavering dedication to public safety on race day.”

“This year marks an important milestone for Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur. After serving as the official medical provider last year, we are proud to step up as a Gold Sponsor with the Pantai KL 10KM, while continuing our role as the event’s medical provider,”added Erica Lam, CEO of Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur. This reflects our commitment to growing with the KL Standard Chartered Marathon community. We believe healthcare is not only about treating illnesses – it is also about prevention, wellness, and education to empower individuals to take charge of their health, while ensuring accessibility for all,” PHKL extends heartfelt appreciation to Dirigo Events, runners, volunteers, and medical teams who came together to make this year’s marathon safe, spirited, and successful.

Through every initiative, from health fairs to expert-led workshops and race-day readiness, every initiative reaffirms PHKL’s dedication to sustainability, community engagement, and delivering exceptional healthcare services — core values that define our purpose.

Because real care runs deeper.

And at PHKL, we run with you — generation after generation.

For more information on Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur’s health screening programmes or upcoming community initiatives, visit www.pantai.com.my/kuala-lumpur .

About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) has remained the heartbeat of Kuala Lumpur, steadfastly dedicated to delivering exceptional care and accessible cutting-edge technology to patients from all walks of life. Our journey began in 1974, with just 68 beds and a team of 20 medical specialists. Fast forward to the present day, we stand as a healthcare icon, operating 507 beds and home to over 200 consultants, each specialising in diverse medical and surgical disciplines.

At Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, we are unwavering in our commitment to provide quality healthcare services while fostering clinical research and trials. We take pride in championing clinical excellence, service quality, and operational efficiency. Our pursuit of excellence has earned us accreditations from the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) and the Joint Commission International (JCI). Additionally, we are honoured to hold certification as a Baby Friendly Hospital and a preferred hospital in Malaysia by the World Health Organization (WHO).