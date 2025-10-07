TOPDON US Donates ArtiDiag800 Scan Tool to Women in Auto Care Scholarship Recipients

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TOPDON US (https://www.topdon.us), the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, is supporting women entering the automotive service industry by donating its advanced ArtiDiag800 to Women in Auto Care scholarship recipients. A community of the Auto Care Association, Women in Auto Care provides opportunities, education and career leadership to women in the auto industry through conferences, networking, scholarships, education and awards.

TOPDON’s product donations are made through the company’s TOP-UP Academic Program (https://www.topdon.us/pages/top-up-program) dedicated to supporting the future automotive workforce.

“We’re committed to supporting the next generation of automotive professionals, and we will continue championing the vital role that women play in our industry,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON US. “By providing these tools to the Women in Auto Care scholarship recipients, we’re ensuring these capable individuals have the equipment they need to advance their careers in the automotive workforce.”

The Women in Auto Care scholarship awards 20 recipients a tool kit valued at $9,000 that includes critical tools needed for an automotive technician to have a successful start. Each tool kit includes the ArtiDiag800, a scan tool that offers full system diagnostics for 54 makes and 16 maintenance service functions to assist with the most common repairs. ArtiDiag800 features include AutoVIN technology, Read Vehicle and Version information, Read and Clear codes, Live Data/Graph Live Data, One-click upgrade and online feedback.

“We’re incredibly grateful for TOPDON’s generous support of the Women in Auto Care Tool Kit program,” said Missy Stephens, Manager of Community Engagement at Auto Care Association. “Their donation directly empowers the next generation of female technicians by providing them with the high-quality tools they need to thrive. Partnerships like this help break down barriers and open doors for women pursuing hands-on careers in the auto care industry.”

To date, TOPDON has donated over $250,000 in cash and products through the TOP-UP program to support organizations and training centers dedicated to preparing the next generation of auto technicians.