/C O R R E C T I O N — World Meditation League (WML)/

In the news release, An Era Where Meditation Becomes a Quantifiable Achievement — Japan’s First “Quantified Meditation Challenge”, issued Oct. 7, 2025 by World Meditation League (WML) over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the photos have been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

An Era Where Meditation Becomes a Quantifiable Achievement — Japan’s First “Quantified Meditation Challenge”

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Meditation entered a new era as the World Meditation League (WML), and All Here introduced Japan’s first Tokyo Quantified Meditation Challenge in the gardens of Happo-en.



Tokyo Quantified Meditation Challenge organised by the World Meditation League and All Here

This unprecedented event took meditation beyond personal introspection — transforming it into a measurable, observable, and competitive discipline through neuroscience.

For the first time, audiences witnessed meditation in real time, as brain activity, attention, self-awareness and inner silence were displayed as quantifiable data on screen.

Technology × Architecture × Nature — Kengo Kuma and All Here’s Meditation Capsule Unveiled

The afternoon began with a presentation by world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma, who unveiled Zenbu Koko — an immersive meditation XR platform developed by All Here.

“I have long wanted to seamlessly connect architecture, emptiness, and nature,” Kengo Kuma shared. “When I learned Erkin Bek shared this vision through meditation and science, I was deeply inspired by his ideas, and it became the starting point for my involvement in designing the Meditation Capsule — my first work with XR technology”

Built from wood particles, Zenbu Koko embodies this vision — a journey from uniting self-consciousness with natural surroundings of Earth in Part I, transitioning to the celestial experiences in the sky in Part II, further elevating to the outer space and onward towards galactic centres and the cosmic voids in the final Part III. The particles at first provide a sense of space, and gradually dissolve along with the bodily elements, eventually leading to the union of self-consciousness with the emptiness of the universe.

Novel experiences are embedded along the way such as the Self-Attention Perspective (SAP), haptic devices and use of sophisticated methods of modern XR technology. Extensive educational content is incorporated from Eastern meditation traditions and fundamental neuroscience.

Kengo Kuma also revealed a parallel collaboration with All Here — his first architectural project in India: an advanced meditation sanctuary and research center designed to blend naturally into the Himalayan environment, using locally sourced materials.

Quantifying the Invisible – The Tokyo QM3™ Challenge

The highlight of the event was the Tokyo Quantified Meditation Challenge — a live, science-based performance that transformed inner silence into measurable achievement.

Using advanced brain imaging and Dynamic Neuro-Imaging technology integrated into All Here’s Quantified Meditation System Dashboard, each participant’s practice was visualized and quantified through the following metrics:

– Concentration & Mindfulness Index (CMI) – measures level of attention and self-awareness, while reducing the past & future mind-wander.

– Silent Mind Index (SMI) – represents the ascent towards the Silence of Mind, a state of sustained inner silence and clarity

– QM3™ – The Peak of Meditation — captures the deepest three minutes of inner stability and silence, marking the summit of the meditation session and ability to remain there beyond a single moment.

Commentary was led by renowned British and Japanese sports commentators Rob Walker, Alex Hatton, Founder Erkin Bek, and Prof. Christoph Michel, Chief Neuroscientific Director at All Here — leading neuroscience, technology and meditation into an atmosphere as engaging as a sporting event.

As Erkin Bek, explained “For the first time in history, silence itself becomes a measurable achievement. And with that, meditation, as a discipline of inner dynamics of thought and emptiness, becomes more than a practice – it becomes a quantifiable achievement. We can measure it, train it, and elevate it into a global challenge”.

Among the challengers — Oana Budicastancu, Hisami Tsurumori, and Yu Mizuno — Ms. Tsurumori achieved the highest QM3™ score. “I began meditation due to illness nearly two decades ago and have practiced every day since,” she shared. “If you’re feeling stressed & anxious in your life, I hope meditation brings you inner peace as it did for me.”

Ikigai and the Science of Inner Being

Following the challenge, neuroscientist Prof. Ken Mogi, author of The Little Book of Ikigai, delivered a keynote titled “Find your Ikigai with Quantified Meditation.”

“By combining traditional meditation with the latest technology, we open new possibilities. In an age of information overload — especially when AI generates endless data — it’s vital to return to our inner universe. Technology-assisted meditation helps us rediscover our ikigai.”

Meditation Cities — A Vision for the Future

The program concluded on “Mindful Cities”, keynote by Mikio Shishido, from Zen 2.0 and Kamakura Mindfulness Lab.

“As AI advances, human sensitivity and inner awareness become more important,” he said. “Meditation will continue to hold profound significance for developing our inner world.”

He highlighted Kamakura — birthplace of Japanese Zen — as an ideal setting for cultivating mindful cities and collaborating with communities: “It embodies the Zen culture deeply intertwined with a meditating society.”

A Turning Point for the Science of Meditation

By the end of the evening, the message was clear: meditation has entered the modern age — tangible, quantifiable and inspirational as a pursuit of human excellence. This event marked the first step toward establishing meditation as a socially recognized competitive discipline.

All Here & World Meditation League along with its remarkable global partners, scientists, collaborators, meditation leaders and practitioners around the world have begun a new movement – “Inspire to Meditate with Science & Technology”.

Event Overview

Tokyo Quantified Meditation Challenge, October 2, 2025

Venue: Happo-en, Tokyo

Organizers: The World Meditation League and All Here

Official Website: www.wml.org



Tokyo Quantified Meditation Challenge organised by the World Meditation League and All Here



Tokyo Quantified Meditation Challenge organised by the World Meditation League and All Here



Tokyo Quantified Meditation Challenge organised by the World Meditation League and All Here



Tokyo Quantified Meditation Challenge organised by the World Meditation League and All Here