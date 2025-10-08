C-Ray Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Presents Breakthrough Clinical Data of Novel Targeted Alpha Therapy 225Ac-PSMA-CY313 at EANM 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — During the 2025 Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM 2025), C-Ray Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (“C-Ray Shanghai”), a company dedicated to the development of innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals, announced promising new clinical results for its lead program 225Ac-PSMA-CY313 in the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

These data, highlighted in two Top Rated Oral Presentations, provide early clinical evidence of the therapy’s significant potential and favorable safety profile, marking an important milestone for C-Ray in the field of targeted alpha therapies. Both presentations were delivered by the company’s Chief Medical Officer.

One presentation, entitled “Feasibility study of 225Ac-PSMA-CY313 dosimetry in mCRPC patients using SPECT”, showcased the company’s progress in dosimetry research with 225Ac. The study successfully established and validated a quantitative dosimetry approach using SPECT/CT to evaluate internal radiation doses in patients treated with 225Ac-PSMA-CY313. Findings demonstrated that tumors (particularly soft tissue lesions) received high absorbed doses, while key organs such as the kidneys and liver remained within safe exposure limits—supporting a favorable therapeutic window. Importantly, no severe adverse events (SAEs) or grade ≥3 toxicities were observed during treatment.

The second presentation, “Evaluation of the safety and efficacy of 225Ac-PSMA-CY313 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer: preliminary results”, reported clinical outcomes from 13 patients treated with 225Ac-PSMA-CY313. The study results showed encouraging efficacy and manageable safety in heavily pretreated, standard therapy–resistant mCRPC patients. All patients (100%) achieved reductions in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, with 81.8% achieving PSA50 response (≥50% decline). Among evaluable patients, the objective response rate (ORR) reached 60%. Most adverse events were grade 1–2, with the most common being xerostomia (dry mouth) reported in 11 of 13 patients (84.6%), including 10 grade 1 and 1 grade 2 events (per CTCAE v5.0 criteria).

“Presenting these results on such a globally recognized stage as EANM represents a significant milestone for C-Ray,” said the Chief Medical Officer of C-Ray Shanghai. “There are only a few teams worldwide that have successfully advanced an alpha-emitting radiopharmaceutical into clinical development. Not only have we developed 225Ac-PSMA-CY313, but we have also generated robust early clinical data from more than a dozen patients. This underscores our strong capabilities and commitment in both radiopharmaceutical R&D and clinical translation.”

About C-Ray Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

C-Ray Therapeutics (Shanghai) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals. Based in Shanghai, the company is advancing its pipeline from early-stage discovery through clinical development, while building proprietary conjugation and linker platforms. C-Ray actively seeks global partnerships to accelerate innovation in ligands, linkers, and conjugation technologies.

To ensure seamless translation from early research through clinical development, C-Ray Shanghai works closely with its affiliated company, C-Ray Therapeutics (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. This strategic collaboration leverages C-Ray Chengdu’s specialized CRDMO services, covering radiochemistry process development, quality research, preclinical evaluation, IND-enabling support, clinical supply, and commercial-scale manufacturing with secure logistics. This integrated model allows C-Ray Shanghai to remain focused on innovation and the expansion of its core competencies.