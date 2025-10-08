Cebu Pacific Launches 10.10 Seat Sale for 2026 Getaways

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, gives travelers the chance to unpack happy holiday trips for 2026 as it launches its Super Seat Fest in time for 10.10 festivities.

From October 7 to 12, guests from Taiwan can book flights to Manila for as low as TWD 10 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from March 1 to September 30, 2026, perfect for travelers mapping out their next vacation in the Philippines.

In Manila, guests can immerse themselves in history by strolling through Intramuros, the centuries-old walled city, and explore the National Museum Complex, which houses collections that highlight the country’s art, heritage, and biodiversity.

From Manila, travelers can also connect to 27 other domestic destinations, such as Iloilo and Cebu. In Iloilo, visitors can enjoy local specialties such as batchoy (noodle soup with pork ingredients) and pancit molo (wonton soup), or take a short trip to Guimaras Island, famous for its mangoes and beaches.

Cebu invites visitors with its famous lechon (roasted pig) and fresh seafood, best enjoyed before an island-hopping tour or while relaxing on white-sand beaches. From Cebu, travelers can connect directly to Palawan to admire El Nido’s limestone cliffs and lagoons, or to Port Barton (San Vicente), home to the country’s longest white-sand beach solely served by CEB.

With the airline’s widest domestic reach, travelers can start their own journey to happiness in the Philippine capital or connect to the airline’s other key regional hubs such as Clark, Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, for faster inter-island access within the country.

CEB operates in 37 domestic and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com.

