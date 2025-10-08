Digital Edge Secures Financing to Continue Expansion in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Digital Edge”), one of Asia’s fastest-growing data center platforms backed by global infrastructure investor Stonepeak, today announced the successful close of an IDR 5.5 trillion (USD 325 million) corporate facility from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA).

The corporate facility is provided to Digital Edge’s Indonesia platform, comprising the controlled subsidiaries, PT Indointernet Tbk (“Indonet”) and wholly owned subsidiary PT Ekagrata Data Gemilang (“EDGE DC”).

The proceeds from the facility will be used to support Digital Edge’s new build expansion in the Jakarta metro, refinance existing BCA facility and fund completion of the final phase of the 23MW state-of-the-art EDGE2 site. EDGE2 is strategically located in Jl. Kuningan Mulia, South Jakarta and is one of the most energy efficient data center in the Jakarta metro, achieving a market leading annualized PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of 1.24.

“We are delighted to be again partnering with BCA on this financing, as we continue to expand in this important and high-growth market. This facility will support our continued development of sustainable and market leading digital infrastructure to the world’s fourth most populous country,” said Jonathan Walbridge, Digital Edge’s Chief Financial Officer.

Rudy Susanto, Director Corporate of BCA, emphasized full support for Indonet’s expansion plans, commenting, “BCA sees Indonesia’s digital economy growth as a significant opportunity that must be supported by strong technology infrastructure. We believe Indonet and EDGE DC have the proven track record and capabilities to meet these needs. Through this financing facility, we hope to contribute to accelerating national digital transformation,” said Rudy.

About Digital Edge

Headquartered in Singapore, Digital Edge is a trusted and forward-looking data center platform company, established to transform digital infrastructure in Asia. Through building and operating state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data centers rich with connectivity options, Digital Edge aims to bring new colocation and interconnect options to the Asian market, making infrastructure deployment in the region easy, efficient and economical.

Backed by leading alternative investment firm Stonepeak, Digital Edge has established itself as a market-leading pan-Asia data center platform. The company provides data center and fiber services across nine countries in Asia Pacific, with more than 1.1GW of secured IT power. You can visit the company’s website at www.digitaledgedc.com.