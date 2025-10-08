Eventus launches Frank AI, new technology purpose-built for financial compliance, surveillance analytics

Deterministic AI approach brings secure, repeatable, transparent results critical to regulatory compliance

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eventus, a leading provider of comprehensive, at-scale trade surveillance and financial risk solutions, today announced the launch of Frank AI, its artificial intelligence solution purpose-built for financial compliance teams and surveillance analytics. Eventus’ use of deterministic AI for the trade surveillance solution ensures that clients achieve secure, repeatable and transparent results – a necessity for regulatory inquiries and audits.

Harnessing technologies including natural language processing (NLP) and large language models (LLMs) and fully integrated into the firm’s Validus platform, Frank includes a suite of AI tools and behavioral analytics to help clients automate complex processes, improve accuracy, dramatically reduce alert noise and enhance operational efficiency, as well as identify nuanced patterns of misconduct more effectively in their trade surveillance and risk monitoring programs. Frank is compatible with many public LLMs, including OpenAI, Anthropic and Google, enabling it to continually leverage updates from the world’s foremost AI companies to remain at the cutting edge of performance and capability. Enterprise-grade security – including an on-premise deployment option – with comprehensive data protection is a fundamental part of the offering.

Travis Schwab, Eventus CEO, said: “We’re excited about the groundbreaking nature of Frank AI and the power it puts into our clients’ hands for compliance and risk analysis. It provides extreme flexibility, adapting to different analytical needs and user expertise levels. We’ve spent the past year investing significantly in processing infrastructure to provide us with much greater scale to handle the needs of the world’s largest financial institutions. As we transition our clients to the new architecture, they can deploy Frank AI within hours, enjoy seamless integration with their existing technology infrastructure and leverage the full range of capabilities it will provide. Clients in beta testing have been enthusiastic about its effectiveness and potential.”

Frank AI enables queries using conversational English as a chat interface into Validus data, allowing users to transform their daily workflow and interact on-demand with their real-time data intuitively without compromising on transparency, repeatability or security. They can ask free-form questions without needing advanced programming or coding expertise and generate reports as well as extract insights and deterministic results from their queries. Users can automate manual tasks, including report generation and query building.

For example, instead of navigating complex database queries or multiple system interfaces, an analyst can say: “Show me all cross-market wash trading patterns involving equity and futures for Client XYZ in the past 30 days, including related party analysis.” Frank AI processes this request, analyzes the relevant data across multiple asset classes and presents comprehensive results with full audit trails – a task that previously required hours of manual investigation across multiple systems.

Unlike generic generative AI models which interpret existing text and provide probabilistic answers, Frank AI was designed specifically for financial compliance and surveillance analytics. Repeatable querying ensures accuracy, reducing the risk of AI “hallucinations,” or incorrect, unpredictable or misleading responses common in generative AI. Data never leaves the secure host, enabling full compliance and protection of sensitive information. The AI is trained on Validus-specific data tables for contextual accuracy and relevant results, with users able to retrieve, analyze and interact with live data, returning precise, fact-based results. Frank AI assists users in generating reports with structured, actionable insights rather than open-ended text interpretation.

Martina Rejsjö, Eventus Vice President, Product Management, said: “Frank AI sets a new standard for AI in financial compliance by solving the fundamental challenge that has prevented widespread AI adoption in regulated environments – the need for deterministic, auditable and secure AI responses. Frank AI delivers consistent, traceable results that compliance teams can trust and regulators can verify. Our commitment to the need for explainability and regulatory readiness has defined our AI roadmap. This breakthrough enables our clients to harness the power of AI while maintaining full regulatory compliance and operational control.”

Eventus has used machine learning for many years, primarily for alert remediation. No competitor combines advanced analytics with procedural automation, preserving supportable information and explainability that compliance professionals need to satisfy any audit or regulatory inquiry. Frank AI takes the firm’s advanced intelligence capabilities to an entirely new level, Schwab said.

For more information on Frank AI, visit https://www.eventus.com/frank-ai-overview.

About Eventus

Eventus provides state-of-the-art, at-scale trade surveillance software across all lines of defense. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customise and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume, and real time environments of Eventus’ rapidly growing client base, including tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centres, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. Clients rely on the platform, coupled with the firm’s responsive support and product development, to overcome their most pressing trade surveillance regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.