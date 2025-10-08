EVOLVE Partners with Pangaea Connectivity (1473.HK) to Power the Future of Real-World Asset Tokenisation

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation — turning physical and income-generating assets into tradable digital tokens — is emerging as one of the most transformative shifts in global finance. While many platforms promise tokenisation, the critical challenge lies in bridging the gap between the physical world and blockchain. Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited (“Pangaea Connect”, stock code: 1473.HK), in strategic collaboration with Mile Green Company Limited (“Mile Green“), provides a concrete solution to this challenge, combining advanced AIoT-driven visibility with a comprehensive RWA ecosystem, now extended through the Velo Protocol and Lightnet.

Why IoT is the Foundation for Credible RWA

For an asset to be credibly tokenised on-chain, it must first be able to be “seen” and continuously monitored in real time. Without IoT, investors face significant risks: dependence on intermediaries, delayed financial reporting, and opaque collateral conditions. This creates information asymmetry and undermines trust in asset-backed finance.

Pangaea Connect contributes to address this bottleneck through its extensive experience in HPC, AIoT, and connectivity solutions which form the foundational digital infrastructure required for reliable, high-speed data transmission in blockchain-based tokenisation. This foundation ensures continuous, intelligent data flow to monitor and preserve the value and legitimacy of tokenised asset, supporting its marketplace credibility. From solar farms and EV chargers reporting live energy output, to goods-in-transit verified by GPS and condition sensors, to high-value machinery monitored in real time, Pangaea Connect orchestrates connectivity technologies and solutions to provide s verifiable data that supports yield, valuation, and collateral integrity. This capability not only enhances transparency and traceability but also enables smart contracts to automate dividend payments, loan terms, and ESG impact validation.

EVOLVE: A Comprehensive RWA Ecosystem, Powered by Pangaea IoT

Mile Green, through its EVOLVE platform, has proven its ability to commercialize RWA tokenisation, EVOLVE integrates top-tier blockchain networks, licensed financial institutions, fiat-crypto payment providers, legal advisors, independent valuers, and ESG consultants into a seamless end-to-end platform. With Pangaea’s IoT backbone ensuring real-time monitoring, EVOLVE offers a complete environment where RWAs can be reliably tracked, tokenised, and traded with confidence.

The Path Forward: Building an Institutional-Grade Tokenisation Network

Building on this foundation, EVOLVE is taking the lead in building the next generation of RWA infrastructure, with Pangaea Connect contributing the alignment of the critical technology. Strengthened by advanced AIoT-enabled connectivity that links real-world data with blockchain settlement, this integrated approach establishes the transparency, scalability, and institutional-grade reliability required to transform RWAs into a credible and investable asset class, with foreseeable potentials:

Develop Tokenised Assets Backed by Real-Time IoT Data: Creating a new class of transparent, data-verified digital assets.

Create De-Risked Financial Products: Leveraging verifiable asset data for supply chain finance and asset-backed lending with unprecedented transparency.

Integrate IoT Platforms with Blockchain Settlement: Merging real-world monitoring data with Velo’s PayFi network and Lightnet’s compliant payment rails for seamless, scalable, and transparent transactions between fiat and digital assets.

Participate in the Digital Asset Ecosystem: Exploring Opportunities to launch a digital asset treasury program such as Velo tokens, strengthening institutional-grade participation and expanding Asia’s digital finance infrastructure.

Through the combined expertise and resourced of Mile Green, Velo Protocol, Lightnet, and Pangaea Connect, EVOLVE is setting a new benchmark for the RWA market. By unlocking transparency, enhancing risk management, and ensuring verifiable value creation, the collaboration is providing the foundation to scale tokenisation from isolated pilots into a global, investable, and sustainable ecosystem.