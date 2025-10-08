Financing Asia’s Future: IJGlobal’s Infrastructure Finance Forum (IFF): Asia 2025 comes to Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taking place on 18 & 19 November 2025 at The Westin hotel in Singapore, IFF Asia will focus on bridging the region’s infrastructure financing gap in high-growth markets – showcasing investable projects and fostering collaboration among investors, developers and financiers.

“IFF Asia is built by investors, for investors. We will accelerate the projects that define the region’s next decade.” – Manju Dalal, Editor & APAC Head, IJGlobal

Agenda highlights include:

The energy transition: exploring the investment opportunities across renewables and the technologies helping to accelerate deployment, from green hydrogen to storage and hybrid solutions.

Innovative financing: focusing on blended and sustainable structures in action, balancing de-risking with returns and the role of green bonds, SLLs and ESG frameworks.

Financing the data-centre boom: deep-diving into the pipeline outlook, hyperscale-driven growth, mid-market roles, and the clean-power/offtake solutions emerging across APAC.

Debt & private credit: a view on lenders’ capacity by sector, evolving pricing, and where direct lenders are prepared to commit capital in the year ahead.

Building resilient assets: examining practical approaches to risk allocation and structures that hold up under geopolitical stress.

Market opportunities: in-depth analysis of local markets across ASEAN, Northeast Asia , and Australia , with takeaways from live and recent transactions.

Confirmed speakers include leaders from JERA Asia, Keppel, Acciona Energía, Siemens Bank, Pentagreen Capital, Octopus Energy Generation, AirTrunk, Marubeni, Brookfield, GIC, KKR, ESR Group, BluPine Energy, Infrastructure Asia, Actis, TotalEnergies, HSBC, the World Bank, and many more.

IJGlobal’s editorial team, comprising Manju Dalal, Angus Leslie Melville and Ila Patel, will chair and moderate the conference.

Green Street’s Cedrik Lachance, EVP, Director of Research is also set to moderate the Australian energy and infrastructure market panel.

IFF Asia 2025 will examine capital deployment, financing structures, and project pipelines across the APAC region, with a focus on execution. It convenes investors, sponsors and lenders for focused sessions on risk allocation, returns and delivery. Full details and registration are available on the event website.

About IJGlobal:

IJGlobal is a single source of data, intelligence and analysis covering all aspects of the international infrastructure and energy finance industry. IJGlobal delivers news, transaction and investor/fund data, and events for global infrastructure to market participants worldwide, and through a comprehensive database that encompasses all infrastructure transaction participants, exclusive daily news, live League Table rankings, and more. IJGlobal is headquartered in London and was founded in 1997. For more information, please visit https://hub.ijglobal.com/.

About Green Street

Green Street is a forward-thinking real assets company at the forefront of transforming the commercial real estate market with cutting-edge predictive analytics, data-driven insights, and actionable intelligence. With over 40 years of expertise, Green Street empowers investors, lenders, and stakeholders across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia to make optimized investment and strategic decisions.

