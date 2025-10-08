First Phosphate Thanks Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources for Visiting Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada

This ministerial visit highlights the strategic importance of high-purity phosphate for the North American energy transition



Saguenay, Quebec – Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2025 – First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) (“First Phosphate” or the “Company”) was pleased to welcome the Honourable Timothy Hodgson, Canada’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, MP Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Members of Parliament (“MPs”) Mario Simard and Richard Martel, to the planned site of its future phosphoric acid plant at Port Saguenay in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region of Quebec, Canada on Saturday, October 4, 2025, during Minister Hodgson and Parliamentary Secretary Guay’s visit to the region.

“We were honoured to welcome Minister Hodgson, Parliamentary Secretary Guay and others to Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. This visit demonstrates the strategic importance of high-purity igneous phosphate for the future of Canada -a key resource for Canada’s energy transition and prosperity,” said Armand MacKenzie, President of First Phosphate.

This ministerial visit highlights the potential role of First Phosphate’s high-purity igneous phosphate project in Canada’s energy transition and in the sustainable development of a North American supply chain for lithium iron phosphate (“LFP”) batteries. These batteries are essential to the future of North America’s energy storage, mobility, data centre, robotics, and defence sectors.

Mr. Guay is Member of Parliament for LaSalle-Émard-Verdun and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources. Mr. Simard is Member of Parliament for Jonquière and Vice-Chair of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources, Canada. Mr. Martel is Member of Parliament for Chicoutimi-Le Fjord and member of the Standing Committee on Natural Resources, Canada.

Mr. Guay stated: “As Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and a Quebec MP, I know this province and this country has what we need to leverage our natural resources into the strongest economy in the G7. Quebec has long been a leader in clean tech and sustainable mining, and I look forward to the Saguenay region continuing to show leadership and innovation.”

Mario Simard stated: “I am delighted with the constructive discussions we had today regarding the First Phosphate project. This is a promising initiative, and today’s meeting follows the presentation made to the Minister last June in Ottawa. The phosphate industry is on the right track and is fully in line with our region’s economic diversification objectives. Now we must continue our work to ensure that the project can benefit from federal programs supporting critical minerals.”

Richard Martel added: “I support the development of First Phosphate, a company that sees beyond simply operating a mine. It is this VISION that will enable us to develop phosphate and our critical minerals to their full potential.”

About First Phosphate Corp

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company dedicated to producing high-purity phosphate for the LFP battery industry. The Company’s vertically integrated approach connects sustainable phosphate mining in Quebec with North American battery supply chains, targeting the energy storage, data center, robotics, mobility, and defense sectors. First Phosphate’s flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean is one of North America’s rare igneous phosphate resources, yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.

