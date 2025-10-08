From AI to Creativity: The ToyTrends for Spielwarenmesse 2026

“AI Loves (to) Play”: Intelligent toys for interactive play experiences

“Creative Mindfulness”: Creative activities, creating special moments

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Which developments will shape the toy world in 2026? With years of experience behind them, the international TrendCommittee of Spielwarenmesse has identified two key ToyTrends for this year. While the first trend, “AI Loves (to) Play”, demonstrates how innovative technologies are reshaping play, the second trend, “Creative Mindfulness”, focuses on creative approaches towards mindful experiences. The TrendCommittee’s selection reflects the most important impulses in the industry and provides retailers with guidance on where play is heading in the coming years. The ToyTrends 2026 will be showcased from 27 to 31 January on the special area at the high-profile Entrance Mitte of the Spielwarenmesse. Visitors are invited to discover and test this year’s inspiring products, which will be displayed on themed islands. Further information for product range planning is provided by the ToyTrend lectures in the Toy Business Forum.



These are the ToyTrends for Spielwarenmesse 2026

New interactions when playing in play

Artificial intelligence has been an integral part of our daily lives, from digital voice assistants and personalised recommendations to smart devices at home. Now, this technology is also conquering the world of toys. With the trend, “AI Loves (to) Play”, products that can do much more than just react are now taking on centre stage. They recognise individual preferences, support children in solving tasks, tell stories and evolve alongside their young users. From adaptive robots and talking play figures to intelligent learning systems, modern AI toys create a new, interactive play experience that combines both technology and imagination. Plus, many AI toys work without a display, reducing the screen being in the focus.

Creativity and mindfulness as an experience

As a counterpoint to digital innovation, the “Creative Mindfulness” trend focuses on the conscious experience of creativity and craftsmanship. Creative activities open up new perspectives and offer a moment of both relaxation and inspiration. Children immerse themselves in the worlds of colours and materials with curiosity, letting their imaginations run wild, and subsequently they acquire new skills. Adults can use creative activities as a way to leave everyday life behind and clear their minds. “Creative Mindfulness” invites you to explore a wide variety of creative paths, from painting and crafting to upcycling and artisanal techniques, such as woodworking, felting or pottery. The joy of creating something with your own hands promotes concentration, self-confidence and mindfulness.

All information about the ToyTrends can be found at www.spielwarenmesse.de/en/toytrends.

Spielwarenmesse®

The world’s leading event for the sector – that’s the Spielwarenmesse®. At this B2B event, key players as well as startups present their innovations and trends to retailers from all over the globe, live in Nuremberg. Alongside the extensive range of products, participants also gain a wealth of inspiration for day-to-day business together with valuable knowledge and useful guidance on the market, at what is for them the most significant industry gathering. The event is complemented by year-round coverage of themes, analyses and insights from the multifunctional platform Spielwarenmesse Digital and the e-journal ‘Spirit of Play’. Since 2013, the term Spielwarenmesse® has been a protected word mark in Germany.

Fair date: Spielwarenmesse®, Tuesday to Saturday, 27 – 31 Jan 2026