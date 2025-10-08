Gaw Capital Partners Launches Nauticus Education Group

Samuel Chan, CEO of Nauticus Education Group, and Christina Gaw, Managing Principal, Global Head of Capital Markets, and Co-Chair of Alternative Investments at Gaw Capital Partners

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 October 2025 –, is pleased to announce the formation of, a new Hong Kong headquartered education holding company. Nauticus Education Group is driven by a clear mission: to elevate the standard of learning by partnering with top-tier institutions and pioneering education providers. The Group aims to deliver innovative, accessible, and high-quality education solutions that meet the diverse needs of students and families across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Nauticus Education Group will serve as an evergreen education investment holding platform, with plans to execute its robust pipeline of opportunities across these regions. Proceeds from Nauticus investment will be used to expand the region’s education presence and service offerings, as well as to pursue additional growth initiatives. Nauticus Education Group will primarily focus on three verticals: Education Services, K-12, and Early Childhood Education.

As part of this strategic plan, Samuel Sze Ming Chan, a renowned educationalist and founder of Asia-based education consultancy firm Britannia StudyLink, will be appointed as the CEO of Nauticus Education Group, where he will play a pivotal role in driving the platform’s growth and executing its vision to become an undisputable leader in education services.

Building on Gaw Capital’s recent expansion in the Middle East, given its vast potential for growth and innovation, the firm sees significant opportunities in the Middle East’s education sector in addition to the real estate sector, where favorable demographics and robust government initiatives are fostering a supportive environment for high-quality education platforms.

Christina Gaw, Managing Principal, Global Head of Capital Markets, and Co-Chair of Alternative Investments at Gaw Capital Partners, said: “The launch of Nauticus Education Group represents our bold vision to leverage Hong Kong’s reputation as a leading education hub to build an education platform across Asia and the Middle East. This initiative underscores our long-term conviction in the education sector and our commitment to building a comprehensive platform that brings high-quality education services to students and families across Asia Pacific and the Global South, including the Middle East.”

Herbin Koh, Head of Private Equity and Growth Equity, Deputy Head of Infrastructure at Gaw Capital, added: “Gaw Capital will leverage its global network, capital resources, and operational expertise to consolidate its education and social infrastructure endeavors via Nauticus Education Group, working alongside Samuel to drive organic and inorganic growth across the three verticals. The formation of the holding company builds on the back of our commitment to bridge the strength of Gaw Capital’s global platform into the Middle East, which has seen very strong macro tailwinds for the sector in recent years.”

Samuel Chan, Founder of Britannia StudyLink and CEO of Nauticus Education Group, commented: “Hong Kong has long been a hub for education services and centers, known for its exceptional after-school programs and consultancy expertise. With Gaw Capital’s extensive resources, Nauticus Education Group will create a scalable, high-impact education platform that supports students, empower families, and contributes to the development of the wider education ecosystem.”

Nauticus Education Group is committed to building a robust education ecosystem that brings high-quality education services to students and families across these regions. Its strategy focuses on bringing the best of Hong Kong’s education services to new markets, including Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Middle East, while also introducing leading offshore institutions to Hong Kong and the Middle East. This two-way approach ensures families gain wider access to quality education resources and services tailored to their needs.

Hashtag: #GawCapitalPartners #NauticusEducationGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Gaw Capital Partners

Based in Asia, Gaw Capital Partners is a multi-asset investment management firm focusing on real estate, growth equity, private credit and infrastructure markets globally.

Since its inception in 2005, the firm has raised seven commingled funds targeting Asia Pacific, alongside value-add /opportunistic funds in the U.S., a Pan-Asia Hospitality Fund, a European Hospitality Fund, a Growth Equity Fund and a Credit Fund. It also manages credit strategies and separate account direct investments globally.

Gaw Capital has consistently generated high yields by revitalizing underperforming assets, enhancing value through creative financing solutions and leveraging deep expertise in capital allocation.

Since 2005, the firm has managed US$35.8 billion in assets and raised US$24.4 billion in equity as of Q2 2025.