Global Direct Selling Leader QNET Celebrates 27 Years, Showcasing Economic Impact and Announces Landmark Ghana Convention

PENANG, Malaysia, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — QNET, a leading global lifestyle and wellness direct selling company, concluded its spectacular 27th-anniversary convention, V-Malaysia 2025, in Penang this week. The event, endorsed by Tourism Malaysia, welcomed over 10,000 independent distributors from more than 30 countries, serving as a powerful testament to the company’s global community and the significant economic benefits of its flagship events.



Held for the 13th consecutive year in Penang, the five-day convention underscored Malaysia’s position as a premier MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. The partnership with Tourism Malaysia highlighted how major corporate events drive tourism, hospitality, and local economic activity.

A Global Stage for Innovation and Culture

The convention opened with a vibrant celebration of Malaysian culture at the SPICE Arena, featuring music, dance, and the appearance of ‘Wira’ and ‘Manja’, the Malayan sun bear mascots for the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 campaign. This fusion of global business and local tradition set the stage for an event focused on empowerment and connection.

Driving Entrepreneurship with Cutting-Edge Products

V-Malaysia 2025 served as the launchpad for QNET’s latest innovations designed to enhance personal wellness and lifestyle. Key launches included:

Harmoniq-Snooze : An adhesive bio-signaling patch designed to promote deeper, restorative sleep.

An adhesive bio-signaling patch designed to promote deeper, restorative sleep. Qwik-Vibe: A clean, fast-acting oral strip for instant energy and mental focus.

A clean, fast-acting oral strip for instant energy and mental focus. The Bernhard H. Mayer ® PTLuxe & Insignia Collections: New lines of platinum jewellery symbolizing resilience and style.

“For 27 years, QNET has been about empowering individuals to take control of their health and financial future,” said Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer at QNET. “V-Malaysia is the physical embodiment of our mission—a place where innovation meets culture, inspiring our entrepreneurs from Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia to achieve more.”

Inspiring a Global Audience with a Story of Resilience

A defining moment of the convention was the keynote address by Sparsh Shah, a global youth icon, motivational speaker, and recording artist. Born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta (Brittle Bone Disease), Sparsh has overcome profound physical challenges to become a beacon of resilience and determination. He captivated the audience of thousands by sharing his life’s journey, weaving his powerful narrative with his original music. His message urged every participant to recognize their own unique potential and to harness an unstoppable mindset in the pursuit of their ambitions.

“Having Sparsh Shah share his incredible story was a deeply moving experience for our global community,” said Trevor Kuna, Chief Marketing Officer at QNET. “He embodies the very essence of RYTHM — rising above circumstances to inspire others. His presence reminded us all that entrepreneurship is not just about business success, but about the power of the human spirit to overcome any obstacle.”

A Legacy of Empowerment and Economic Partnership

Beyond the celebration, QNET used the occasion to announce its next major regional convention: V-Africa 2026, scheduled for the first quarter of 2026 in Ghana. This strategic move signals QNET’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and contributing to economic development in key growth markets.

“Our conventions are more than just meetings; they are economic partnerships with host nations,” Kuna added. “The success of V-Malaysia demonstrates how business tourism creates a positive ripple effect. We are thrilled to build on this legacy and bring the same energy and opportunity to Ghana with V-Africa 2026, further solidifying our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs across the African continent.”

V-Malaysia is rooted in QNET’s mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind, serving as a global platform for entrepreneurship, personal growth, and community.

For more information, visit www.qnet.net .

About QNET

QNET is a global lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct selling business model to offer a wide selection of exclusive products designed to help people live healthier, more balanced lives. Since 1998, QNET’s innovative products and e-commerce-driven model have helped build a worldwide community of customers and microentrepreneurs, guided by the mission of RYTHM – Raise Yourself To Help Mankind.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association in several countries, the Hong Kong Health Food Association, the Health Supplements Industry Association of Singapore, and more. The company is also a partner in global sports sponsorships, including as the official direct selling partner of Manchester City Football Club and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), underscoring its commitment to excellence and global reach.

Discover more at www.qnet.net.