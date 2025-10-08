Gorilla Technology Launches Quantum-Safe SD-WAN to Future-Proof National AI and Network Infrastructure

– Designed in alignment with U.S. CNSA 2.0 and emerging global post-quantum security standards

London, United Kingdom – (Newsfile Corp. – October 8, 2025) – Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla” or the “Company”), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today announced the launch of an industry first, post-quantum cryptography (PQC) Quantum-Safe Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Initiative. This enhanced security offering will be housed under the flagship Gorilla Intelligent Network Director platform.

The Gorilla Intelligent Network Director performs a hybrid key exchange using both Elliptic-Curve Diffie-Hellman (ECDH) and Kyber algorithms, providing crypto-agility and long-term confidentiality even under potential quantum threats. Simultaneously, Dilithium-based digital signatures secure node authentication and control-plane integrity, protecting both orchestration and data channels. The result is a quantum-resistant connectivity layer designed for hybrid, multi-cloud and sovereign network environments that underpin national AI and digital infrastructure. Notably, this initiative integrates NIST-approved PQC algorithms – CRYSTALS-Kyber for key exchange and CRYSTALS-Dilithium for digital signatures – into the secure communications framework of the Gorilla Intelligent Network Director.

“In today’s world, quantum-safe networking is an operational imperative,” said Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, Chief Technology Officer at Gorilla Technology. “With the Gorilla Intelligent Network Director, we are embedding post-quantum resilience directly into the connectivity fabric that powers AI platforms and sovereign clouds. This initiative puts important national security and digital sovereignty measures in place, and positions Gorilla to deliver on a key priority for governments around the globe.”

The U.S. government’s planned rollout of CNSA 2.0 (Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0) between 2025 and 2030 sets a global precedent for cryptographic modernisation. Gorilla’s alignment with these standards ensures that every deployment of the Gorilla Intelligent Network Director will meet or exceed post-quantum-resilient security expectations, achieving readiness for the 2030-2033 compliance horizon.

The quantum-safe evolution of the Gorilla Intelligent Network Director builds on Gorilla’s multi-billion-dollar AI and data centre initiatives, globally – including the recently signed US$1.4 billion Southeast Asia network with Freyr Technology AI and ongoing public-safety and digital-infrastructure deployments in Thailand and Taiwan. It extends the company’s post-quantum security deployments for government networks in MENA and Thailand, which establishes a standards-based architecture for cryptographic agility. These offerings are designed to generate multi-year recurring revenue as governments and enterprises undertake their post-quantum transitions.

Customers adopting the Gorilla Intelligent Network Director gain:

Crypto-Agility – Seamless upgrade paths as PQC standards evolve

End-to-End Protection – Quantum-safe encryption from data centre core to edge device

Regulatory Readiness – Compliance with CNSA 2.0, NIST SP 800-208 and UK NCSC transition frameworks

“Our mission is to safeguard and harden every connection by default,” added Dr. Natarajan. “As AI platforms become the new critical infrastructure, the Gorilla Intelligent Network Director ensures that data, control and identity remain quantum-safe from the core to the edge.”

To accelerate adoption, Gorilla is establishing Quantum-Safe Readiness Labs in Taiwan and India, enabling governments, telecom operators and enterprises to validate hybrid key exchange, simulate quantum migration strategies and adopt reference blueprints for secure national network transformation.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about future revenues, our ability to convert our pipeline, our ability to and the circumstances under which we would reduce our debt, our ability to attract the attention of customers and investors alike, our expansion into southeast Asia, Gorilla’s largest projects and ability to win additional projects and execute definitive contracts related thereto, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 30, 2025 and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Public Relations Contact:

Samantha Dowd

Prosek Partners

GRRR@prosek.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

GRRR@redchip.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.