MIRATECH Expands Global Reach with Acquisition of Exhaust Control Industries (ECI)

Strategic partnership strengthens global leadership, enhances local service, and supports growth in the key APAC market.

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MIRATECH, a global leader in emissions and acoustic control solutions for stationary engines, is pleased to announce that it has signed definitive documentation to acquire Exhaust Control Industries (ECI), an Australian-based manufacturer of industrial exhaust and emissions solutions. This acquisition will mark a significant milestone in MIRATECH’s global growth strategy and reinforce its commitment to delivering localized, expert solutions to customers across the Asia Pacific region.

With more than four decades of experience, ECI designs and manufactures high-performance exhaust systems, catalytic converters, silencers, and turnkey solutions for the power generation, industrial, and marine sectors. Headquartered in Melbourne, ECI’s regional strength and customer-centric culture align closely with MIRATECH’s values and strategic direction.

“This acquisition is a natural fit,” said David Zenthoefer, CEO of MIRATECH. “ECI shares our commitment to engineering excellence, customer partnership, and environmental responsibility. Together, we expand our footprint, add depth to our regional capabilities, and position ourselves to serve Asia Pacific customers with the same speed, support, and precision we deliver globally.”

The combined strengths of MIRATECH and ECI offer meaningful benefits for both companies and their customers:

Broadened Global Reach : MIRATECH will gain a physical presence in Asia Pacific , offering localized manufacturing, engineering, and service support.

: MIRATECH will gain a physical presence in , offering localized manufacturing, engineering, and service support. Expanded Capabilities for ECI : ECI will gain access to MIRATECH’s deep product portfolio, global supply chain, and technical resources—unlocking new opportunities in Australia , New Zealand , Southeast Asia , and beyond.

: ECI will gain access to MIRATECH’s deep product portfolio, global supply chain, and technical resources—unlocking new opportunities in , , , and beyond. Aligned Cultures : Both companies share a customer-first mindset, rooted in solving complex problems and delivering results through trusted partnerships.

: Both companies share a customer-first mindset, rooted in solving complex problems and delivering results through trusted partnerships. Mutual Growth Potential: The complementary nature of both businesses will create new value for existing clients and accelerate innovation across markets.

“We’re excited to become part of the MIRATECH team,” said Dean Marchiandi, Managing Director of ECI. “We’re both deeply technical, quality-driven, and passionate about supporting our customers. With MIRATECH’s global scale behind us, ECI is poised to grow faster, serve better, and reach further.”

The entry into definitive documentation for this acquisition signals MIRATECH’s continued investment in expanding its global footprint while remaining grounded in regional service and support. As the demand for clean power and emissions compliance grows worldwide, MIRATECH is building the future—one partnership at a time.

The acquisition is expected to close in December 2025, pending any necessary regulatory approvals.

About MIRATECH

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, MIRATECH provides emissions and acoustics solutions for stationary natural gas and diesel engines used in power generation, oil & gas, and industrial markets. With operations across North America and Europe—and now Asia Pacific—MIRATECH combines engineering expertise, innovative technology, and global reach to help customers meet the world’s toughest air quality regulations.

About Exhaust Control Industries (ECI)

Founded in 1982, ECI is a leading Australian manufacturer and engineering firm specializing in industrial exhaust systems, emission control, and noise reduction technologies. With a reputation for quality and innovation, ECI serves clients across Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia in sectors including power generation, datacenters, marine, oil & gas, healthcare, commercial construction, and broader industrial sectors.

For media inquiries, contact:

Jared Stone

MIRATECH l Global Director of Marketing

marketing@miratechcorp.com