Newmark Acquires Leading Real Estate Consulting and Managed Services Firm, RealFoundations

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) (“Newmark” or “the Company”), a leading global commercial real estate advisory firm, announces the acquisition of RealFoundations, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively referred to herein as “RealFoundations”), a leading global professional services firm focused solely on the real estate industry through its management consulting and managed services, based in Dallas, Texas. The acquisition accelerates the expansion of Newmark’s Investor Solutions suite, enhancing the Company’s ability to deliver market-leading fund and asset management capabilities for institutional clients across the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific.



Image courtesy of Newmark. Back Row, left to right: Chris Shaida and David Stanford. Front Row: John Seaton, Dan Sterk and Phillip McCorkle. All five join Newmark in leadership roles under the Newmark RF brand, bringing decades of experience in strategy, operations, technology and client advisory to the company.

“We are investing in scaled advisory and managed services capabilities that match the complexity of today’s institutional clients across the full asset lifecycle,” said Barry Gosin , Chief Executive Officer of Newmark Group, Inc. and Chairman of Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc. “The acquisition of RealFoundations strengthens Newmark’s position as a leading global provider of investor and occupier solutions, advancing our goal to grow recurring Management Services and Servicing revenue to more than $2 billion by 2029.”

With more than 500 employees supporting 500 companies in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific, RealFoundations has earned a reputation as the gold standard partner to global investment managers and institutional investors, providing data management, transaction support, performance analytics, valuation services and strategic consulting. The firm’s differentiated technology and end-to-end workflow systems allow clients to scale their back-office functions while gaining real-time visibility into portfolio-level data.

“RealFoundations’ consulting and managed services strengthen our ability to offer clients integrated investment services that support performance and client service delivery,” said Lou Alvarado , Chief Operating Officer. “By combining their delivery model and specialized expertise with our capital markets platform, we can help clients scale with even greater speed, efficiency and insight.”

The investment strengthens Newmark’s Managed Services for its investor clients, which now includes more than 1,000 professionals worldwide, as the firm broadens its delivery of Data Services, Lease Administration, Accounting, Reporting, Asset Services and newly launched Fund Administration at a global scale. RealFoundations adds advanced technology, consulting expertise and a complementary client base of leading REITs, investment managers and owners across office, retail, industrial, multifamily and single-family sectors, further expanding Newmark’s institutional reach.

“Joining Newmark is a natural next step for our firm,” said Chris Shaida, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of RealFoundations. “We share a commitment to delivering intelligent, client-focused solutions, and with Newmark’s global platform and client relationships, we are poised to broaden our impact and deepen our client relationships.”

The RealFoundations leadership team will continue to lead the business branded as Newmark RF, part of Newmark’s Investor Solutions group, maintaining service continuity while expanding its geographic reach and capabilities under the Newmark brand. Joining the leadership team alongside Newmark RF President Shaida is Executive Vice President of Growth David Stanford, Executive Vice President of Revenue John Seaton, Executive Vice President of Managed Services Dan Sterk and Executive Vice President of Management Consulting Phillip McCorkle. Together, they bring decades of experience in strategy, operations, technology and client advisory for the world’s leading real estate owners, operators and investors. The group will work collaboratively with Ania Jastrzebska, Senior Managing Director of Global Managed Services, while leveraging Newmark’s extensive capital markets relationships and track record of recent growth.

Newmark significantly increased the U.S. market share of its Capital Markets business over the past ten years, as the Company nearly tripled its investment sales market share and grew its percentage of commercial and multifamily originations by a multiple of six since 2015. Newmark was also the top-ranking U.S. office sales brokerage firm in the first half of 2025, according to Real Estate Alert. Additionally, Newmark continues to expand its Capital Markets footprint internationally, having recently announced the hiring of several leading investment sales and debt advisory professionals across the U.K., France and Germany.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. G-Side Capital Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to RealFoundations. Newmark RF’s financial results will be included as part of the Company’s growing suite of recurring Management Services and Servicing businesses.

To learn more about Newmark RF, visit realfoundations.net.

