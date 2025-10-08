Payment Asia Upgrades Stablecoin Payment System Amid Hong Kong’s New Regulatory Framework

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Payment Asia, a leading electronic payment solutions provider, is enhancing its core stablecoin payment acceptance infrastructure to align with Hong Kong’s newly implemented Stablecoin Ordinance, the company announced today.

The upgrade positions the firm to support the growing ecosystem of regulated stablecoins in Hong Kong, which are increasingly seen as critical bridges between traditional finance and digital economies’ retail payment. The move comes as the city solidifies its position as an international innovation and technology hub.

The system overhaul will encompass several key areas: transaction processing, fund settlement, and risk management. Payment Asia is establishing comprehensive Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols to meet regulatory requirements while optimizing stablecoin payment processing and settlement functions.

The company plans to expand its merchant network across multiple sectors, including retail, e-commerce, and cross-border trade. The enhanced system will support both online and offline payment acceptance for various compliant stablecoins, ensuring transaction security and regulatory compliance.

“We are committed to supporting Hong Kong’s stablecoin development through robust infrastructure,” said Paul Tang, COO of Payment Asia. “This system upgrade will enable merchants to seamlessly integrate stablecoin payments, driving the growth of Hong Kong’s digital economy.”

The enhancement represents Payment Asia’s latest initiative in digital payment innovation, underscoring its long-term commitment to Hong Kong’s fintech development. As digital payments and blockchain technology continue to converge, the company said it will further strengthen its technological capabilities and risk management frameworks while expanding application scenarios.

Payment Asia will continue collaborating with industry partners to establish a regulated digital finance ecosystem, supporting the digital transformation of Hong Kong’s international financial center.