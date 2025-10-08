POMDOCTOR LIMITED Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — POMDOCTOR LIMITED (the “Company” or “POMDOCTOR”), a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 5,000,004 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ADS. Six ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and are expected to commence trading on October 8, 2025 under the ticker symbol “POM.”

The Company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$20.0 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 ADSs, exercisable within 45 days from the date of the final prospectus at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 9, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Joseph Stone Capital, LLC is acting as the underwriter for the Offering (the “Underwriter”).

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) (File Number: 333-285771), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on September 30, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained from Joseph Stone Capital, LLC by email at corporatefinance@josephstonecapital.com, by standard mail at 585 Stewart Avenue, Unit L60-C, Garden City, NY 11530, or by telephone at +1 888-302-5548. In addition, copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s securities, nor shall such securities be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About POMDOCTOR LIMITED

POMDOCTOR LIMITED is a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, ranking sixth on China’s Internet hospital market based on the number of contracted doctors in 2022, according to Frost & Sullivan. Focusing on chronic disease management and pharmaceutical services, the Company offers a one-stop platform for medical services, organically connecting patients with doctors and pharmaceutical products. The Company’s operations primarily include internet hospital and pharmaceutical supply chain, connecting users, pharmacies, suppliers, medical professionals, and other healthcare participants. Through this model, POMDOCTOR aims to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the healthcare value chain. The Company’s mission is to provide effective prevention and treatment solutions to alleviate patients’ sufferings from illnesses. Its vision is to become the most trustworthy medical and healthcare services platform. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: http://ir.7shiliu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company’s proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

POMDOCTOR LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@7lk.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com